Ana de la Reguera (Narcos) is set as a series lead opposite Billy Bob Thornton in the second season of Amazon’s praised drama series Goliath, from David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro.

De la Reguera will play Marisol Silva, a city councilwoman from the seamier side of Venice, in the race to be the first Latina mayor of Los Angeles. When a Caucasian boy from Brentwood is killed on her turf, Marisol doesn’t hesitate to point out the double standard in which a rich white outsider gets far more police and media attention than indigenous murder victims. She can’t help but admire Billy’s (Thornton) fighting spirit, not to mention his touching and absolute belief in his client’s innocence.

De la Reguera had a co-starring role on Netflix’s hit crime drama series Narcos and recently recurred on Jane the Virgin. She’ll next be seen starring in the MGM/Warner Bros feature Everything, Everything, slated for release on May 19, as well as a role in David Lynch’s upcoming Twin Peaks follow-up on Showtime. She also has an upcoming arc on Starz’s Power. She’s repped by Paradigm, MGMT Entertainment and Gang Tyre.

