The Golden Trailer Awards have unveiled nominations in 116 categories for its 18 annual edition honoring the year’s best film marketers and companies that create movie trailers, commercials and posters.

Led by The Lego Batman Movie, which had the most individual noms with 11, Warner Bros leads the studio pack in total nominations with 68 (including its HBO and New Line titles). 20th Century Fox (including Fox Searchlight, FX and Fox broadcast) has 58 noms, and Universal (along with Focus Features) has 50. Among trailer houses, Mark Woollen & Associates led with 33 noms, followed by AV Squad with 29 and Trailer Park with 28.

Winners in the 17 marquee categories will be unveiled June 6 at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills at a ceremony hosted by Wayne Brady. Among the categories: the omnibus Best Of Show, Trashiest Trailer and the Golden Fleece Award, given to a campaign that was better than the movie it advertised.

Take a seat, get comfy, and check out the full list of nominees below.

Awards presented onstage in addition to the Best Of Show trophy:

Best Action

Baby Driver, “Burn Out”, Sony Pictures International, Create Advertising London

John Wick: Chapter 2, “Vengeance”, Lionsgate, AV Squad

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, “Throne”, Warner Brothers, Open Road Entertainment

Kong: Skull Island, “Magnificent”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Passengers, “INT’L Trailer G”, Sony Pictures, Project X/AV

Best Animation/Family

A Dog’s Purpose, “Life”, Universal Pictures, InSync PLUS

Beauty and the Beast, “Tale”, Disney, Aspect

Despicable Me 3, “Brothers”, Universal Pictures, Motive Creative

The Lego Batman Movie, “Domestic Trailer”, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Rogue Planet

The Lego Batman Movie, “ComicCon”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit

Best Comedy

Bad Moms, “Play Date Red”, STX Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Baywatch, “Domestic Trailer 2”, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative

Office Christmas Party, “Ho Ho Ho”, Paramount, Industry Creative

Snatched, “Non-Refundable”, 20th Century Fox, AV Squad

The House, “Bets”, Warner Brothers, mOcean

Best Documentary

I Am Not Your Negro, Trailer, Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Rats, “Rats”, Discovery, Warrior Poets

Risk, “Risk”, Neon Rated, Jump Cut

Tickled, “Everywhere”, Magnolia Pictures, Zealot

Weiner, Trailer, IFC Films, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

Dunkirk, “Home”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Hidden Figures, “Trailer C”, Fox, Giaronomo Productions

Moonlight, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

Patriots Day, “Survive”, CBS Films, Aspect

Sully, “Brace”, Warner Bros, Ignition

Best Fantasy Adventure

Doctor Strange, “Future”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Trailer, Warner Bros., Mob Scene

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, “Protect”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, “Protect”, Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad

Wonder Woman, “What She Is”, Warner Brothers, Open Road Entertainment

Best Horror

Annabelle 2, “Pray”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones

Get Out, “Mind”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

IT, “Slide”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones

The Conjuring 2, “Back”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones

The Hatred, “Alice”, Anchor Bay, Lionsgate

Best Independent Trailer

Christine, “True Story”, The Orchard, InSync PLUS

Manchester By The Sea, Roadside Attractions, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Birth of a Nation, Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Book of Henry, “Trailer 1”, Focus Features, AV Squad

The Wall, “Survival”, Amazon Studios, mOcean

Best Music

Atomic Blonde, “Online”, Universal/Focus, AV Squad

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “Smile”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean

Logan, “Teaser”, 20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet

Sing, “Dream On”, Universal Pictures, Motive Creative

Thor: Ragnarok, “New Age”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean

Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster Trailer

Atomic Blonde, “Online”, Universal/Focus, AV Squad

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “Smile”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean

The Mummy, “Adventure”, Universal, Wild Card

Transformers, “Beautiful”, Paramount Pictures, Rogue Planet

Wonder Woman, “Darkness”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Teaser

American Assassin, “Faces”, CBS Films, Big Picture

Blade Runner: 2049, “Trailer 1”, Warner Bros., Wild Card

Dunkirk, “Imminent”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

La La Land, “City of Stars” Teaser, Lionsgate, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Magnificent Seven, “Seven”, Sony, AV Squad

Best Thriller

A Cure for Wellness, “Ghost Story”, 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.

Arrival, “Journey”, Sony, Wild Card

Nerve, “Survive”, Lionsgate, Seismic Productions

Split, “Crack”, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones

The Girl on the Train, “Heartless”, Universal, Wild Card

Golden Fleece

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, “Last Humanity”, Sony Pictures

Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Sleepless, “Corrupt”, Open Road Films , Big Picture

The Disappointments Room, “Unlock the Secret”, Relativity Europa, Buddha Jones

The Sea of Trees, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

XXX: Return of Xander Cage, “Back Up”, Paramount Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Most Original Trailer

Atomic Blonde, “Seductress”, Focus Features / NBC Universal, Jax

La La Land, “Ultimate Encore” Trailer, Lionsgate, Tiny Hero

Swiss Army Man, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Lego Batman Movie, “Gotham Cribs”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit

The Nice Guys, “70s Trailer”, Warner Bros, Big Picture

Trashiest Trailer

Bad Santa 2, “Redband Trailer”, Broad Green, Seismic Productions

Bad Santa 2, “Naughty”, Broad Green Pictures, mOcean

Careful What You Wish For, “Hurts So Good” Trailer, Starz Digital, Zealot

King Cobra, “Good Boy”, IFC Midnight, Zealot

Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates, “Let Loose Red Band”, Fox, Buddha Jones

Off-stage categories:

Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under a million US)

Alien Arrival, “Trailer”, Vertical Entertainment, Shawn Stevens

Deep Water: The Real Story, “Official Trailer”, Black Fella Films, The Trace House

Kicks, Focus World, Mark Woollen & Associates

Spookers, “Spookers Theatrical Trailer”, Madman Productions, Ben Holmes

Temps, “Find”, Grandex Productions/FilmBuff, Open Road Entertainment

Best Motion/Title Graphics

Atomic Blonde, “Online”, Universal/Focus , AV Squad

Baby Driver, “Baby”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Thor: Ragnarok, “New Age”, “New Age”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, “Red Band Trailer”, Fox Searchlight, Motive Creative

War for the Planet of the Apes, “Snow”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Best Romance

Complete Unknown, “Past” Trailer, IFC Films, Zealot

La La Land, “Triumph”, Lionsgate, Seismic Productions

Song to Song, Broad Green Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Light Between Oceans, DreamWorks, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Promise, “Love”, Survival Pictures, Industry Creative

Best Original Score

Beauty and the Beast, “Tale” Final Trailer, Disney, Aspect

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, “Story”, Warner Bros., Wild Card

La La Land, “City of Stars” Teaser, Lionsgate, Mark Woollen & Associates

Moonlight, Trailer, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, “Never Stop”, Universal, AV Squad

Best Sound Editing

Alien: Covenant, “Theirs”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Atomic Blonde, “Online”, Universal/Focus, AV Squad

Deepwater Horizon, “Monster” Teaser, Lionsgate, Trailer Park

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, “Story”, Warner Bros., Wild Card

Kong: Skull Island, “Magnificent”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Trailer – No Movie

Fucking Heroes, “Red Band Trailer”, Behind the Epic, Vadzim Khudabets

Silent Night, “Secret”, Fox, Seismic Productions

The Kill Team, “Kill Team”, Cornerstone, Intermission Film

Toru, “Witness”, A24 Films, GrandSon

Best Video Game Trailer

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, “Story Trailer”, Activision, gnet

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, “Launch Trailer”, Activision, gnet

Dead Rising 4, “Twas the Night Before” Launch Trailer, Microsoft Xbox, gnet

Dishonored 2, “Gameplay Launch Trailer”, Bethesda Softworks, gnet

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine, “New Region” Trailer, Hammer Creative

The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over

20th Century Women, “Crisis” Teaser, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

I Am Not Your Negro, Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Shallows, “The Beginning”, Sony, Concept Arts

The Witch, “Twice”, A24, AV Squad

Voyage of Time, “International Trailer”, Broad Green Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Action Trailer

Collide, “Collide”, Universum Film, Trailerhaus GmbH,

Headshot, “Revenge” Trailer, Vertical Entertainment, Zealot

Stegman Is Dead, “FU<K!NG DEAD”, Media Asia, Raven Banner, Whiteflash – Tharanga Ramanayake

The Spacewalker, “Now it will be loud”, Bazelevs, Vadzim Khudabets

The Worthy, “Trailer”, Image Nation Abu Dhabi, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Animation Family Trailer

Ethel & Ernest, Universal, Lipsync

Loving Vincent, “Trailer”, Cinema Management Group, Zealot UK

My Life As A Courgette, “UK Trailer”, Thunderbird Releasing, The Picture Production Company

My Life As A Zucchini, “US Subtitled Theatrical Trailer”, GKIDS, GKIDS

Swallows and Amazons, “Trailer”, StudioCanal, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Comedy Trailer

Absolutely Fabulous The Movie, “Kate Moss Darling”, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Create Advertising London

David Brent: Life On The Road, “International Trailer”, eOne, The Editpool

Morran and Tobias Trailer, Jarowskji, Morks Hus

Schneider Vs. Bax, “Spy Vs. Spy”, Film Movement, PK Creative

Up for Love, “UK Theatrical Trailer”, Soda Pictures, Coffee & Cigarettes

Best Foreign Documentary Trailer

Deep Water: The Real Story, “Official Trailer”, Black Fella Films, The Trace House

I am Bolt, “Trailer”, Universal Pictures, Zealot UK

Kim Dotcom: Caught In The Web, “CITW Official Trailer”, The Solid State

My Scientology Movie, “Trailer”, Altitude Film Entertainment, Intermission Film

Pecking Order, “Official Trailer”, The Solid State

Best Foreign Drama Trailer

After The Storm, “Typhoon” (US Trailer), Film Movement, PK Creative

Lion, “Family” Trailer, The Weinstein Company, Zealot

The Exception, “Trailer”, Egoli Tossell Film, Zealot UK

The Spacewalker, “Trailer”, Bazelevs, Vadzim Khudabets

Tonio, “Theatrical Trailer”, NL Film, Intermission Film Amsterdam

Best Foreign Graphics in a Trailer

Loving Vincent, “Trailer”, Cinema Management Group, Zealot UK

My Scientology Movie, “Trailer”, Altitude Film Entertainment, Intermission Film

Best Foreign Horror Trailer

A Dark Song, “A Dark Song”, IFC Midnight, Intermission Film

Evolution, “Trailer”, IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates

Raw, “Red Band Trailer”, Focus World, Motive Creative

The Trace, “Trailer”, Lupa Filmes, Zealot UK

Train to Busan, “US Trailer”, Well Go USA, Red Circle, Inc.

Best Foreign Independent Trailer

Almacenados, Avanti Pictures, ArtKingdom

Evolution, “Trailer”, IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates

Jawbone, “Trailer”, Vertigo Releasing, Intermission Film

Prevenge, “International Trailer”, Kaleidoscope, The Editpool

The Ardennes, “Brotherly Love”, Good Hands

Best Foreign Music Trailer

Eternity, “Trailer”, Pathe, Zealot UK

Light Thereafter, “The Journey”, Latido, Good Hands

Mathilde, “Trailer”, Rock Films, Vadzim Khudabets

Raw, “Red Band Trailer”, Focus World, Motive Creative

Strike A Pose, “International Trailer”, CTM Docs, Intermission Film Amsterdam

Best Foreign Romance Trailer

Lovesick, “Trailer”, entertainmentOne, Champ & Pepper

Lyubov s Ogranicheniyami, “Love with Challenges”, Art Pictures

Studio/Weit Media, Stanislav Ivanov

Mal De Pierre, “Trailer”, StudioCanal, Zealot UK

Mathilde, “Trailer”, Rock Films, Vadzim Khudabets

My Cousin Rachel, “Wicked”, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Create Advertising London

Best Foreign Teaser

Envelope, “Teaser”, Stanislav Ivanov

Lady Macbeth, “Teaser”, Altitude Film Entertainment, Intermission Film

The Spacewalker, “Now it will be loud”, Bazelevs, Vadzim Khudabets

The Warriors Gate, “A New Hero”, Fundamental Films, Novelty Effect Workstudio

The Worthy, “Teaser”, Image Nation Abu Dhabi, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Thriller Trailer

Alone In Berlin, “Duty” Trailer, IFC Films, Zealot

Evolution, “Trailer”, IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates

Kollektor, “Theatrical Trailer”, Paprika Production, All Media, Artemii Shevchenko

Sea Fog, “Stowaway” (U.S. Trailer), Film Movement, PK Creative

The Girl With All The Gifts, “The Cure” Trailer, Saban Films, The Picture Production Company

Best Foreign Trashiest Trailer

Blood Child, “Some Bonds Can Never Be Broken”, Castle In The Air Pictures, Whiteflash – Tharanga Ramanayake

The Lure, Janus Films, Jump Cut

The Similars, Red Elephant/Morbido Films, ArtKingdom

Golden Fleece Foreign

A Few Less Men, “Red Band Trailer”, The Solid State

Kamikaze ’89, “FASSBINDER!” Trailer, Film Movement, PK Creative

Most Original Foreign Trailer

Evolution, “Trailer”, IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates

Jet Trash, “Trailer”, SUMS Film and Media, Intermission Film Amsterdam

Raw, “Red Band Trailer”, Focus World, Motive Creative

Stegman Is Dead, “FU<K!NG DEAD”, Media Asia, Raven Banner, Whiteflash – Tharanga Ramanayake

The Worthy, “Teaser”, Image Nation Abu Dhabi, Zealot UK

Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Doctor Strange, 60TV “Hero”, Disney, Aspect

Jason Bourne, “Rogue Hero”, Universal, Industry Creative

John Wick: Chapter 2, “Big Vengeance”, Lionsgate, AV Squad

The Fate of the Furious, “Super War Superbowl” :60, Universal , AV Squad

The Mummy, “Adventure 60”, Universal, Wild Card

Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Beauty and the Beast, “Guest”, Disney, Aspect

Kubo and the Two Strings, “Imagination”, Focus Features, Workshop Creative

The Jungle Book, “Epic Adventure Review”, Disney, Seismic Productions

The Lego Batman Movie, “Best Movie Review”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit

The Lego Batman Movie, “Watching”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Bad Moms, “Secret Life of Moms”, STX Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Baywatch, “Watching”, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative

Swiss Army Man, “Montage”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Nice Guys, “Voicemail”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts

War Dogs, “Guns, Warner Brothers, Industry Creative

Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

13th , “Change” :60, Netflix, AV Squad

Casting JonBenet, “Compelling”, Netflix, GrandSon

Gimme Danger, TV30 “Trailer Cutdown”, Amazon Studios / Magnolia

Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

I Am Not Your Negro, TV30 “Freedom”, Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

OJ: Made in America, TV30 “Academy Review”, ESPN Films, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Arrival, “Threat”, Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

Hacksaw Ridge, “Miracle Revised” :90, Lionsgate, AV Squad

Patriots Day, “Attack 30”, Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.

Patriots Day, “Courage”, CBS Films, Ignition

The Light Between Oceans, “Storybook”, Walt Disney Pictures, Wild Card

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Beauty & the Beast, “All of Us Review” TV75, Walt Disney Pictures, The Propeller Group

Doctor Strange, “Flip It”, Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “You’re Welcome”, Disney, Project X/AV

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, “Rules 60”, Warner Bros., Wild Card

Kong: Skull Island, “Reign :60”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Guardians, “Country”, Enjoy Movies, Stanislav Ivanov

I am Bolt, I Am Bolt TVC, Universal Pictures, Zealot UK

Jasper Jones, “Promise”, Bunya Productions / Porchlight Films, Ben Holmes

Raw, “Provocative”, Focus World, Motive Creative

Train to Busan, “TV Spot”, Well Go USA Entertainment, Red Circle, Inc

Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “Blast Off”, Disney, Project X/AV

Moonlight, “Mama”, A24 Films, GrandSon

Suicide Squad, “Harley”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Swiss Army Man, “Montage”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Magnificent Seven, “Click” :30, Sony, AV Squad

Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Blair Witch, “Legend Cutdown” 2:00, Lionsgate, AV Squad

Don’t Breathe, “Don’t Talk”, Screen Gems, The Refinery

Get Out, “Auction”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Lights Out, 30TV “Switch”, Warner Bros., Aspect

The Conjuring 2, “Documented”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones

Best Independent TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Captain Fantastic, 30TV “Family”, Bleecker Street, Aspect

David Brent: Life On The Road, “Waitress”, eOne, The Editpool

Moonlight, “Mama”, A24 Films, GrandSon

Swiss Army Man, “Montage”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Birth of a Nation, “Grace”, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive Creative

Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “Who Are You”, Sony Pictures, Project X/AV

La La Land, “Stars Academy”, Lionsgate, Seismic Productions

Moonlight, “Timeless”, A24 Films, GrandSon

Pete’s Dragon, “Wild Review”, Disney, Buddah Jones

The Nice Guys, “Funk” :30, Warner Bros., AV Squad

Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Hacksaw Ridge, “Stay True”, Lionsgate, Music by Chroma Music

Moana, The Ocean Chose How Far I’ll Go Awards, Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, “Trust” :90, Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad

Swiss Army Man, “Montage”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Boss Baby, “Boss Boss Baby”, DreamWorks, The Refinery

Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Fifty Shades Darker, “Date Night”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

La La Land, TV30 “Hands Review”, Lionsgate, Mark Woollen & Associates

Me Before You, 30TV “Extraordinary”, Warner Bros, Aspect

The Light Between Oceans, TV60 “Choice”, DreamWorks, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Promise, “Secret Love TV 30”, Survival Pictures, Industry Creative

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

A Cure for Wellness, “Drips”, 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.

Don’t Breathe, “Inhale”, Sony, Buddha Jones

Jason Bourne, “Chase”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Sully: Miracle On The Hudson, “208”, Warner Bros, The Editpool

The Magnificent Seven, “Click” :30, Sony, AV Squad

Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Alien: Covenant, “Run / Madness”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2, 60TV “Friends”, Disney, Aspect

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “Who Are You”, Disney, Project X/AV

Transformers: The Last Knight, “Big Game Spot”, Paramount, Industry Creative

War for the Planet of the Apes, “War 90”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Best Teaser TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, “Talking Evil”, Sony Pictures, Viacom Velocity

Sausage Party, “High”-deas, Sony Pictures, Viacom Velocity

The Lego Batman Movie, “Gotham Cribs”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit

Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

A Cure for Wellness, “Drips”, 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.

Don’t Breathe, “Sight INTL” :30, STX, AV Squad

Get Out, “Together”, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones

Nerve, Nerve “Player” TV30, Lionsgate, Zealot

The Girl on the Train, “Look”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Video Game TV Spot

Clash Royale: Baby Dragon Performance Video, Eyestorm Production, LLC

Dishonored 2, “Take Back What’s Yours”, Bethesda Softworks, gnet

Gears of War 4, “Never Fight Alone” Launch TV Spot, Microsoft Xbox, gnet

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, “Heads or Tails”, Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Creative

Watch Dogs 2 – Gameplay TV Spot, Ubisoft, Sunny Side Up Creative

Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Alice Through the Looking Glass, “Foolz” :30, Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad

Dirty Grandpa, “Bleep the F**k”, Lionsgate, Tiny Hero

Jackie, TV30 “Most People”, Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates

Outside TV Features, Outside TV

The Lego Batman Movie, “Best Movie Review :30”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit

Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Assassin’s Creed, “Time”, 20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet

Bad Santa 2, “Drunk History”, Broad Green, Viacom Velocity

Gods Of Egypt, “Immortality”, Lionsgate, Outpost Media

Life, :30TV “Family”, Sony, Netflix/Bond

The Great Wall, “Dark Beast”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Cure for Wellness, “Take the Cure”, Fox, Buddha Jones

Deadpool, “Unicorn Moonlight”, 20th Century Fox, Mob Scene

Sully: Miracle On The Hudson, “208”, Warner Bros, The Editpool

Swiss Army Man, “Montage”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Lego Batman Movie, “Gotham Cribs”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit

Best Action (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

24: Legacy, “Carter Superbowl” TV :60, Fox, AV Squad

Game Of Thrones, “Balconies (War)”, HBO, The Editpool

Luke Cage, “Defender”, Netflix, AV Squad

Narcos, “Renegade”, Netflix, Transit

Prison Break, “Trailer”, Fox Television, Transit

Best Animation/Family (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

BoJack Horseman Season 3, “Trailer”, Netflix, Aspect

Buddy Thunderstruck, “Trailer”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

Home, “Snow – Lyric Video”, Dreamworks Animation, Outpost Media

Simpsons, “Simpsonians”, FX Networks, We Are Royale

Voltron Season 2, “Ancient Enemy”, Dreamworks Animation, Outpost Media

Best Comedy (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Baskets, “Clownish :90”, FX Networks, BLT

Fargo, “Trapped”, FX Network, Create Advertising Group

Last Week Tonight, “Returns”, HBO, mOcean

Making History, “TCA” TV :90, Fox, AV Squad

Silicon Valley, “Not Crazy”, HBO, Buddha Jones

Best Documentary (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

Abstract, “Untitled”, Netflix, Buddha Jones

Five Came Back, “Trailer”, Netflix, Aspect

Get Me Roger Stone, “Win”, Netflix, Create Advertising Group

The Keepers, “Trailer”, Netflix, Aspect

The Witness (Independent Lens, PBS), ITVS, ITVS

Best Drama (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

Big Little Lies, “Happy” Trailer, HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates

Designated Survivor – Epic, ABC Entertainment Marketing, AV Squad

Feud, “Rivalry” :90, FX Networks, FX Networks / mOcean

Six, “Family”, History, AV Squad

The Young Pope, “Trailer”, HBO, Giaronomo Productions

Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

A Series of Unfortunate Events, “Expedition”, Netflix, mOcean

Game Of Thrones, “T & D”, HBO, Jax

Game Of Thrones, “Balconies (War)”, HBO, The Editpool

Stranger Things Season 1, “Stranger”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

The OA, “The Beginning”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Foreign (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

You Are Wanted, Amazon Prime Video Deutschland, BDA Creative Heaven, TRBC Ukraine, TRBC Ukraine

Line Of Duty, “Season 4 Launch Trailer”, BBC TWO, The Picture Production Company

Taboo, “Dark”, BBC, Ignition

The Silent Valley, “The Train of Fear”, HBO Europe, Good Hands

Best Graphics (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

American Horror Story, “Anthology”, FX Networks, FX Networks / mOcean

CNN: Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, “Bordain”, 2C Creative, 2C Creative

Feud, “Curtain Call”, FX Networks, MPC

Outcast, “Outcast :30”, Fox International, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Strain, “War”, FX Networks, FX Networks

Best Horror / Thriller (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

Fear The Walking Dead, UK, Amazon Prime Video, BDA Creative

And Then There Were None, “Dust” TV :90, Lifetime, AV Squad

Bates Motel Season 5, Trailer “Together Forever”, A&E Networks, Bond

Penny Dreadful, “Darkness”, Showtime, Buddha Jones

Westworld, “Teaser”, HBO, Motive Creative

Best Independent (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, “Last Straw”, Netflix, Create Advertising Group

Best Music (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Bloodline, “Truth”, Netflix, Buddha Jones

Outsiders, “S2 Trailer”, WGN America, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Americans, “Return” Trailer, FX Networks, Zealot

The Get Down, “Heart”, Netflix, Transit

Westworld, “Dreams”, HBO, Concept Arts

Best Original Score (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

Ballers, “Pain (Licensed)”, HBO, Buddha Jones

Better Call Saul, “Trouble”, Netflix, Buddha Jones

truTV. “Don’t You Wanna Watch This? Funny Because It’s tru.”, truTV, WorkInProgress

Best Promo for a TV Network

2016 PBS Previews Campaign, “Year in Review”, PBS, Post-Op Media

FX Brand, “Spring 2017” Fearless, FX Networks, BLT

Netflix Empowering Women, “She Rules”, Netflix, mOcean

Oscars – Guide to the Oscars, ABC Entertainment Marketing, In-House

USA Anthem, “Anthem aka We the Bold”, USA Network, Buddha Jones

Best Sound Editing (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

24: Legacy, “Carter Superbowl” TV :60, Fox, AV Squad

Black Sails, “Epic Series Trailer”, Lionsgate TV, Tiny Hero

Legion, “Crazy IGN”, FX Network, Create Advertising Group

Pitch, :30TV “Sounds”, Fox, Bond

Stranger Things Season 1, “Stranger”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Voice Over (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

Beauty & the Beast, “Wait and See Kids”, Walt Disney Pictures, The Propeller Group

Beauty & the Beast, “About a Girl” TV30, Walt Disney Pictures, The Propeller Group

Designated Survivor, “Kiefer VO”, ABC Entertainment Marketing, In-House

Ratchet & Clank, “Family”, Focus Features, Buddha Jones

Most Original (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

American Horror Story, “Anthology”, FX Networks, FX Networks / mOcean

Chelsea, “Uncensored”, Netflix, Buddha Jones

The Americans, “Voices” TV15, FX Networks, Zealot

The Simpsons 600, “Turkey Burns”, FX, mOcean

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, “Hamilton”, Netflix, Transit

Best Action Poster

Hacksaw Ridge, “Payoff”, Lionsgate, LA

Justice League, “Group Teaser”, Warner Bros., Works ADV

Kong: Skull Island, 1 Sheet, Warner Bros., Concept Arts

The Magnificent Seven, Banner, Sony, Ignigtion

Best Animation / Family Movie Poster

A Dog’s Purpose, “Domestic One Sheet”, Universal, Ignition

A Monster Calls, “Domestic One Sheet”, Focus Features, P+A

Despicable Me 3, “Oh Brother Poster”, Universal Pictures, LA

Pete’s Dragon, “One-Sheet”, Walt Disney Studios, Cold Open

Best Billboard

Dr. Strange, “Penn Station”, Disney, The M Factor

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, “Billboard”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts

Pets, Character Billboards, Universal Pictures, LA

Split, Shadow Billboard, Universal Pictures, LA

Best Comedy Poster

Boo! A Madea Halloween, “Exorsister One-Sheet”, Lionsgate, LA

CHIPS, “Chip Happens”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, “One Sheet”, Universal Pictures, LA

The Nice Guys, “Key Art 1 Sheet”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts

Best Documentary Poster

Casting JonBenet, “Key Art”, Netflix, GrandSon

Lo and Behold, “Reveries of the Connected World” Domestic One Sheet, Magnolia Pictures, P+A

Motorkite Dreaming, Official Poster, Intafusion Films, The Trace House

Voyage of Time, “Domestic One Sheet”, P+A

Best Drama Poster

Hacksaw Ridge, “Payoff”, Lionsgate, LA

Hidden Figures, “Domestic One-Sheet”, Fox, Ignition

La La Land, “Skyline”, Lionsgate, LA

Moonlight, “Domestic One Sheet”, A24, InSync Plus

Best Fantasy / Adventure Poster

Kong: Skull Island, “1 Sheet”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Miss Peregrine’s Home for

Peculiar Children Key Art, 20th Century Fox, LA

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, “Teaser”, Walt Disney Studios, LA

Wonder Woman, “Teaser”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts

Best Foreign Poster

Born To Be Blue, “Final Poster”, entertainmentOne, Champ & Pepper

Boys In The Trees, “Official Teaser”, The Trace House

The Man Who Was Thursday, Picturesque Films, Good Hands

The Young Offenders, “UK & Eire Theatrical Quad”, Wildcard, Coffee & Cigarettes

Best Horror Poster

Alien: Covenant, “Domestic Teaser”, 20th Century Fox, InSync Plus

Blair Witch, “Payoff Poster”, Lionsgate, LA

Lights Out, “Domestic One Sheet”, Warner Bros. Pictures, P+A

The Purge: Election Year, “Uncle Sam”, Universal Pictures, LA

Best Independent Poster

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, “Domestic-One Sheet”, Sony, Ignition

Moonlight, “Domestic One Sheet”, A24, InSync Plus

Swiss Army Man, “Domestic One Sheet”, A24 Films, P+A

The Family Fang, “Domestic One Sheet”, Starz Digital, P+A

Best International Poster

Dr. Strange, “Int’l China Payoff”, Walt Disney Studios, LA

Get Out, “International Chair”, Universal Pictures, LA

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “International One-Sheet”, Walt Disney Studios, LA

Hidden Figures, “International One-Sheet”, Fox, Ignition

Best Motion Poster

Central Intelligence, “Action Poses”, Universal Pictures International, Create Advertising London

Moana, “Driving You Nuts”, Disney, The Picture Production Company

Passengers, “Countdown”, Sony Pictures, Project X/AV

The Birth of a Nation, “Living Poster”, Fox Searchlight, Motive Creative

Best Romance Poster

Below Her Mouth, “Final Poster”, Elevation Pictures, Champ & Pepper

Estar O No Estar, Skymedia Distribution, ArtKingdom

La La Land, “Skyline”, Lionsgate, LA

Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster Poster

Alien: Covenant, “Domestic Teaser”, 20th Century Fox, InSync Plus

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “Payoff”, Walt Disney Pictures, LA

The Mummy, “Payoff”, Universal Pictures, LA

Wonder Woman, “Teaser”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts

Best Teaser Poster

Alien: Covenant, “Domestic Teaser”, 20th Century Fox, InSync Plus

Dunkirk, “Teaser”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts

Kong: Skull Island, “1 Sheet”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts

The Mummy, “Sarcophagus”, Universal Pictures, LA

Best Thriller Poster

Anthropoid, “Poster”, Bleecker Street, Bond

Jason Bourne, “1 Sheet”, Universal, Concept Arts

Nerve, “Train”, Lionsgate, LA

Split, “Silhouette”, Universal Pictures, LA

Best Video Game Poster

Farpoint, “Key Art”, Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Creative

Final Fantasy XV, “Key Art”, Square Enix, Concept Arts

Halo Wars 2, “Key Art”, Microsoft Studios, Concept Arts

MLB The Show 17, “Key Art”, Sony Interactive Entertainment, LA

Best Wildposts

A Dog’s Purpose, “Wildposts”, Universal, Leroy & Rose

Blair Witch, “Wildposts”, Lionsgate, LA

Dr. Strange, “Buildings Character Series”, Walt Disney Studios, LA

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, “Character Wildposts”, Warner Bros., Works ADV

Most Original Poster

Dark Tower, “Teaser”, Sony Pictures, Workd ADV

Get Out, “Artist Series”, Universal Pictures, LA

Simpsons 600, “Homer Fritz Art”, FX, LA

Split, “Silhouette”, Universal Pictures, LA

Trashiest Poster

How to be a Latin Lover, “Payoff”, Pantelion Films, LA

How to be a Latin Lover, “50 Shades Spoof”, Pantelion Films, LA

Jon Glaser Loves Gear, “Joy Of Gear”, truTV

Best Comedy TV Series Poster

Vice Principals, “One-Sheet”, HBO, Cold Open

The Simpsons 600, “Key Art 2”, FX Network, The Refinery

Easy, “One Sheet Poster”, Netflix, Leroy & Rose

Chelsea Does, “Key Art”, Netflix, LA

Best Documentary/Reality TV Series Poster

American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson, “One-Sheet”, FX, Ignition

Chef’s Table, “Key Art”, Netflix, The Refinery

Empire of the tsars: Romanov Russia, “Empire of the Tsars”, Viasat History, Viasat World

American Crime (Benito) S3, ABC Entertainment Marketing, BLT

Best Drama/Action TV Series Poster

Big Little Lies, It’s A Wonderful Lie Teaser Poster, HBO, Leroy & Rose

The Handmaid’ Tale, “Domestic One Sheet”, Hulu, P+A

Feud, “Feud One Sheet”, FX, P+A

House of Cards, Netflix, The Refinery

Best Horror/Thriller TV Series Poster

Guilt, Freeform, The Refinery

Fear the Walking Dead Season 2B, “Skull”, AMC, LA

American Horror ?6, “Beetle”, FX Network, The Refinery

Fight of the Living Dead, You, Cold Open

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film

Arrival, “Common Ground”, Paramount, M# Creative

Deadpool, “Campaign”, 20 th Century Fox, Mob Scene

Ghost in the Shell, “360 Campaign Reel”, Paramount Pictures, LA

Monster Trucks, “Runaway Rally”, Paramount Pictures, Grandesign

The Mummy, “A Look Inside”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park, Content

Most Innovative Advertising (for a TV Series/Streaming Series)

Dexter, “Between Black and White”, Showtime, The Refinery

Henry Danger, “Dodging Danger Instagram Disruptor”, In-house

Nickelodeon, In-house Nickelodeon

Spongebob Squarepants, “Goodbye Krabby Patty?” Instagram Disruptor,

In-house Nickelodeon, In-house Nickelodeon

The Crown, “Facebook Canvas”, Netflix, Paradise

truTV, “#truTVisAThing Brand Awareness Campaign”, truTV, truTV and Movement Strategy

Most Innovative Advertising for a Video Game

Dead Rising 4, “Man vs Holiday”, Microsoft Xbox, Gnet

Fantastic Contraption VR, “Fantastic Contraption” Trailer, kertgartner.com, kertgartner.com

HOMEFRONT: The Revolution Interactive Experience, Eyestorm Production, LLC

Sony PlayStation Call of Duty:Infinite Warfare, “Zombies in Spaceland”,

Sony PlayStation & Activision, Picture Production Company

Suicide Squad, “Join the Squad”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Most Innovative Advertising for a Brand/Product

Dolby Cinema, “Universe” – A Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos pre-show demonstration trailer for Dolby Cinema, Dolby Laboratories, Midnight Sherpa

Dolby Cinema, “Movies Matter”, Dolby Laboratories, Midnight Sherpa & Dolby

LG G5 / Independence Day Resurgence, Integration “Caught in the Middle”, Screenvision Studios, 40 Foot Solutions

The Tale of Thomas Burberry, Trailer, Black Label Productions, Intermission Film

Best Viral Campaign

Monster Trucks, “Runaway Rally”, Paramount Pictures, Grandesign

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Campaign, Screen Gems / Sony, The Refinery

Rings, “TV Store Prank”, Paramount Pictures, Thinkmodo

Suicide Squad, “Best Viral Campaign”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

The Lego Batman Movie, “Best Viral Campaign”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit

Best TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Life, Mouse, Sony Pictures, Industry Creative

Sausage Party, Instagram “Gum”, Sony Pictures, Aspect

T2 Trainspotting, “The Vault”, Sony Pictures, The Refinery

The Lego Batman Movie, “Gotham Cribs Snapchats”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit

Transformers: The Last Knight, “Microfiche”, Paramount Pictures, Industry Creative

Best TrailerByte for a TV Series/Streaming Series

Fargo, “License Plate”, FX Networks, LA

Narcos, “Hunt”, Netflix, Big Picture Entertainment

Simpsons 600, “Homer Timelapse”, FX Networks, LA

Speechless, “Snapchat, Cell Tower”, ABC Entertainment Marketing, ABC Entertainment Marketing

The Crown, “Facebook Canvas”, Netflix, Paradise

Best pre-show Theatrical Advertising for a Brand

Dirty Dancing, 30th Anniversary Fathom Event, Lionsgate, In-House

Dolby Cinema, “Universe” – A Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos pre-show

demonstration trailer for Dolby Cinema, Dolby Laboratories, Midnight Sherpa

LG G5 / Independence Day Resurgence, Integration “Caught in the Middle”, Screenvision Studios, 40 Foot Solutions

Moana, “Industry Trust – Dwayne Johnson”, Disney, The Picture Production Company

Unfiltered Talk on Film, “Shocktop: Unfiltered Talk on Film”, Screenvision Studios, 40 Foot Solutions

Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, “Closing Credit Sequence”, Paramount, Greenhaus GFX

The Show 17, “Intro Sequence”, Sony PlayStation, PlayStation Creative

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, “Title Sequence”, Sony PlayStation, PlayStation Creative

Warcraft, “Closing Credit Sequence”, Legendary, Greenhaus GFX

XXX: Return of Xander Cage, “Opening Title Sequence”, Paramount, Greenhaus GFX

Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence for a TV/Streaming Series

Big Little Lies, “Cold Little Heart” Opening Title Sequence, HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Last Ship: Season 3, “Opening Title Sequence”, TNT, Greenhaus GFX

The Strain, “Main Titles”, FX Networks, FX Networks

Best Radio/Audio Spot

La La Land, “Another Day Of Sun”, Lionsgate, Outpost Media

Lego Batman, “Black and Yellow”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Logan, “Hurt – Pedigree”, 20th Century Fox, The Picture Production Company

The Nice Guys, “Private Detective Agency”, Roadshow Films, The Trace House

Zootopia, “Zootopia Awards”, Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Trailer for Book or Novel

Artifice, Biksco Media, Biksco Media

Before It Get’s Light // Bevor es hell wird, Woodyholl, Woodyholl

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, “Ilvermorny”, Warner Bros., Jax Into The Current, CR Moberg, CR Moberg

The Weight of Him, A Novel, Edithouse San Francisco

Best Standee for a Product/Brand/Advertiser

Rogue One at Dolby Cinema@AMC, “Rogue One – Death Trooper Dolby

Cinema@AMC standee”, Disney/Lucasfilm/Dolby/AMC Theatres, Olson Visual

Best Film Festival Poster

Madame Butterfly, Festival Poster, Thunderbird Releasing, The Picture Production Company

Best Film Festival Trailer

Black Star Season, “Trailer”, BFI, The Picture Production Company

Melbourne Film Festival, “Festival Trailer”, The Trace House

New York Asian Film Festival, “2016 Main Trailer”, Subway Cinema/Film Society of Lincoln Center, Red Circle, Inc.

New York Film Festival 2016, Film Society at Lincoln Center, Jump Cut

Provincetown International Film Festival, Provincetown International Film Festival, Crash & Sue’s