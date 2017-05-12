The Golden Trailer Awards have unveiled nominations in 116 categories for its 18 annual edition honoring the year’s best film marketers and companies that create movie trailers, commercials and posters.
Led by The Lego Batman Movie, which had the most individual noms with 11, Warner Bros leads the studio pack in total nominations with 68 (including its HBO and New Line titles). 20th Century Fox (including Fox Searchlight, FX and Fox broadcast) has 58 noms, and Universal (along with Focus Features) has 50. Among trailer houses, Mark Woollen & Associates led with 33 noms, followed by AV Squad with 29 and Trailer Park with 28.
Winners in the 17 marquee categories will be unveiled June 6 at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills at a ceremony hosted by Wayne Brady. Among the categories: the omnibus Best Of Show, Trashiest Trailer and the Golden Fleece Award, given to a campaign that was better than the movie it advertised.
Take a seat, get comfy, and check out the full list of nominees below.
Awards presented onstage in addition to the Best Of Show trophy:
Best Action
Baby Driver, “Burn Out”, Sony Pictures International, Create Advertising London
John Wick: Chapter 2, “Vengeance”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, “Throne”, Warner Brothers, Open Road Entertainment
Kong: Skull Island, “Magnificent”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Passengers, “INT’L Trailer G”, Sony Pictures, Project X/AV
Best Animation/Family
A Dog’s Purpose, “Life”, Universal Pictures, InSync PLUS
Beauty and the Beast, “Tale”, Disney, Aspect
Despicable Me 3, “Brothers”, Universal Pictures, Motive Creative
The Lego Batman Movie, “Domestic Trailer”, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Rogue Planet
The Lego Batman Movie, “ComicCon”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit
Best Comedy
Bad Moms, “Play Date Red”, STX Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Baywatch, “Domestic Trailer 2”, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative
Office Christmas Party, “Ho Ho Ho”, Paramount, Industry Creative
Snatched, “Non-Refundable”, 20th Century Fox, AV Squad
The House, “Bets”, Warner Brothers, mOcean
Best Documentary
I Am Not Your Negro, Trailer, Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Rats, “Rats”, Discovery, Warrior Poets
Risk, “Risk”, Neon Rated, Jump Cut
Tickled, “Everywhere”, Magnolia Pictures, Zealot
Weiner, Trailer, IFC Films, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama
Dunkirk, “Home”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Hidden Figures, “Trailer C”, Fox, Giaronomo Productions
Moonlight, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
Patriots Day, “Survive”, CBS Films, Aspect
Sully, “Brace”, Warner Bros, Ignition
Best Fantasy Adventure
Doctor Strange, “Future”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Trailer, Warner Bros., Mob Scene
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, “Protect”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, “Protect”, Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad
Wonder Woman, “What She Is”, Warner Brothers, Open Road Entertainment
Best Horror
Annabelle 2, “Pray”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones
Get Out, “Mind”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
IT, “Slide”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones
The Conjuring 2, “Back”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones
The Hatred, “Alice”, Anchor Bay, Lionsgate
Best Independent Trailer
Christine, “True Story”, The Orchard, InSync PLUS
Manchester By The Sea, Roadside Attractions, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Birth of a Nation, Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Book of Henry, “Trailer 1”, Focus Features, AV Squad
The Wall, “Survival”, Amazon Studios, mOcean
Best Music
Atomic Blonde, “Online”, Universal/Focus, AV Squad
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “Smile”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean
Logan, “Teaser”, 20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet
Sing, “Dream On”, Universal Pictures, Motive Creative
Thor: Ragnarok, “New Age”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean
Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster Trailer
Atomic Blonde, “Online”, Universal/Focus, AV Squad
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “Smile”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean
The Mummy, “Adventure”, Universal, Wild Card
Transformers, “Beautiful”, Paramount Pictures, Rogue Planet
Wonder Woman, “Darkness”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Teaser
American Assassin, “Faces”, CBS Films, Big Picture
Blade Runner: 2049, “Trailer 1”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
Dunkirk, “Imminent”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
La La Land, “City of Stars” Teaser, Lionsgate, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Magnificent Seven, “Seven”, Sony, AV Squad
Best Thriller
A Cure for Wellness, “Ghost Story”, 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.
Arrival, “Journey”, Sony, Wild Card
Nerve, “Survive”, Lionsgate, Seismic Productions
Split, “Crack”, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
The Girl on the Train, “Heartless”, Universal, Wild Card
Golden Fleece
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, “Last Humanity”, Sony Pictures
Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Sleepless, “Corrupt”, Open Road Films , Big Picture
The Disappointments Room, “Unlock the Secret”, Relativity Europa, Buddha Jones
The Sea of Trees, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
XXX: Return of Xander Cage, “Back Up”, Paramount Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Most Original Trailer
Atomic Blonde, “Seductress”, Focus Features / NBC Universal, Jax
La La Land, “Ultimate Encore” Trailer, Lionsgate, Tiny Hero
Swiss Army Man, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Lego Batman Movie, “Gotham Cribs”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit
The Nice Guys, “70s Trailer”, Warner Bros, Big Picture
Trashiest Trailer
Bad Santa 2, “Redband Trailer”, Broad Green, Seismic Productions
Bad Santa 2, “Naughty”, Broad Green Pictures, mOcean
Careful What You Wish For, “Hurts So Good” Trailer, Starz Digital, Zealot
King Cobra, “Good Boy”, IFC Midnight, Zealot
Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates, “Let Loose Red Band”, Fox, Buddha Jones
Off-stage categories:
Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under a million US)
Alien Arrival, “Trailer”, Vertical Entertainment, Shawn Stevens
Deep Water: The Real Story, “Official Trailer”, Black Fella Films, The Trace House
Kicks, Focus World, Mark Woollen & Associates
Spookers, “Spookers Theatrical Trailer”, Madman Productions, Ben Holmes
Temps, “Find”, Grandex Productions/FilmBuff, Open Road Entertainment
Best Motion/Title Graphics
Atomic Blonde, “Online”, Universal/Focus , AV Squad
Baby Driver, “Baby”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Thor: Ragnarok, “New Age”, “New Age”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, “Red Band Trailer”, Fox Searchlight, Motive Creative
War for the Planet of the Apes, “Snow”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Best Romance
Complete Unknown, “Past” Trailer, IFC Films, Zealot
La La Land, “Triumph”, Lionsgate, Seismic Productions
Song to Song, Broad Green Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Light Between Oceans, DreamWorks, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Promise, “Love”, Survival Pictures, Industry Creative
Best Original Score
Beauty and the Beast, “Tale” Final Trailer, Disney, Aspect
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, “Story”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
La La Land, “City of Stars” Teaser, Lionsgate, Mark Woollen & Associates
Moonlight, Trailer, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, “Never Stop”, Universal, AV Squad
Best Sound Editing
Alien: Covenant, “Theirs”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Atomic Blonde, “Online”, Universal/Focus, AV Squad
Deepwater Horizon, “Monster” Teaser, Lionsgate, Trailer Park
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, “Story”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
Kong: Skull Island, “Magnificent”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Trailer – No Movie
Fucking Heroes, “Red Band Trailer”, Behind the Epic, Vadzim Khudabets
Silent Night, “Secret”, Fox, Seismic Productions
The Kill Team, “Kill Team”, Cornerstone, Intermission Film
Toru, “Witness”, A24 Films, GrandSon
Best Video Game Trailer
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, “Story Trailer”, Activision, gnet
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, “Launch Trailer”, Activision, gnet
Dead Rising 4, “Twas the Night Before” Launch Trailer, Microsoft Xbox, gnet
Dishonored 2, “Gameplay Launch Trailer”, Bethesda Softworks, gnet
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine, “New Region” Trailer, Hammer Creative
The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over
20th Century Women, “Crisis” Teaser, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
I Am Not Your Negro, Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Shallows, “The Beginning”, Sony, Concept Arts
The Witch, “Twice”, A24, AV Squad
Voyage of Time, “International Trailer”, Broad Green Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Foreign Action Trailer
Collide, “Collide”, Universum Film, Trailerhaus GmbH,
Headshot, “Revenge” Trailer, Vertical Entertainment, Zealot
Stegman Is Dead, “FU<K!NG DEAD”, Media Asia, Raven Banner, Whiteflash – Tharanga Ramanayake
The Spacewalker, “Now it will be loud”, Bazelevs, Vadzim Khudabets
The Worthy, “Trailer”, Image Nation Abu Dhabi, Zealot UK
Best Foreign Animation Family Trailer
Ethel & Ernest, Universal, Lipsync
Loving Vincent, “Trailer”, Cinema Management Group, Zealot UK
My Life As A Courgette, “UK Trailer”, Thunderbird Releasing, The Picture Production Company
My Life As A Zucchini, “US Subtitled Theatrical Trailer”, GKIDS, GKIDS
Swallows and Amazons, “Trailer”, StudioCanal, Zealot UK
Best Foreign Comedy Trailer
Absolutely Fabulous The Movie, “Kate Moss Darling”, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Create Advertising London
David Brent: Life On The Road, “International Trailer”, eOne, The Editpool
Morran and Tobias Trailer, Jarowskji, Morks Hus
Schneider Vs. Bax, “Spy Vs. Spy”, Film Movement, PK Creative
Up for Love, “UK Theatrical Trailer”, Soda Pictures, Coffee & Cigarettes
Best Foreign Documentary Trailer
Deep Water: The Real Story, “Official Trailer”, Black Fella Films, The Trace House
I am Bolt, “Trailer”, Universal Pictures, Zealot UK
Kim Dotcom: Caught In The Web, “CITW Official Trailer”, The Solid State
My Scientology Movie, “Trailer”, Altitude Film Entertainment, Intermission Film
Pecking Order, “Official Trailer”, The Solid State
Best Foreign Drama Trailer
After The Storm, “Typhoon” (US Trailer), Film Movement, PK Creative
Lion, “Family” Trailer, The Weinstein Company, Zealot
The Exception, “Trailer”, Egoli Tossell Film, Zealot UK
The Spacewalker, “Trailer”, Bazelevs, Vadzim Khudabets
Tonio, “Theatrical Trailer”, NL Film, Intermission Film Amsterdam
Best Foreign Graphics in a Trailer
Loving Vincent, “Trailer”, Cinema Management Group, Zealot UK
My Scientology Movie, “Trailer”, Altitude Film Entertainment, Intermission Film
Best Foreign Horror Trailer
A Dark Song, “A Dark Song”, IFC Midnight, Intermission Film
Evolution, “Trailer”, IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates
Raw, “Red Band Trailer”, Focus World, Motive Creative
The Trace, “Trailer”, Lupa Filmes, Zealot UK
Train to Busan, “US Trailer”, Well Go USA, Red Circle, Inc.
Best Foreign Independent Trailer
Almacenados, Avanti Pictures, ArtKingdom
Evolution, “Trailer”, IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates
Jawbone, “Trailer”, Vertigo Releasing, Intermission Film
Prevenge, “International Trailer”, Kaleidoscope, The Editpool
The Ardennes, “Brotherly Love”, Good Hands
Best Foreign Music Trailer
Eternity, “Trailer”, Pathe, Zealot UK
Light Thereafter, “The Journey”, Latido, Good Hands
Mathilde, “Trailer”, Rock Films, Vadzim Khudabets
Raw, “Red Band Trailer”, Focus World, Motive Creative
Strike A Pose, “International Trailer”, CTM Docs, Intermission Film Amsterdam
Best Foreign Romance Trailer
Lovesick, “Trailer”, entertainmentOne, Champ & Pepper
Lyubov s Ogranicheniyami, “Love with Challenges”, Art Pictures
Studio/Weit Media, Stanislav Ivanov
Mal De Pierre, “Trailer”, StudioCanal, Zealot UK
Mathilde, “Trailer”, Rock Films, Vadzim Khudabets
My Cousin Rachel, “Wicked”, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Create Advertising London
Best Foreign Teaser
Envelope, “Teaser”, Stanislav Ivanov
Lady Macbeth, “Teaser”, Altitude Film Entertainment, Intermission Film
The Spacewalker, “Now it will be loud”, Bazelevs, Vadzim Khudabets
The Warriors Gate, “A New Hero”, Fundamental Films, Novelty Effect Workstudio
The Worthy, “Teaser”, Image Nation Abu Dhabi, Zealot UK
Best Foreign Thriller Trailer
Alone In Berlin, “Duty” Trailer, IFC Films, Zealot
Evolution, “Trailer”, IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates
Kollektor, “Theatrical Trailer”, Paprika Production, All Media, Artemii Shevchenko
Sea Fog, “Stowaway” (U.S. Trailer), Film Movement, PK Creative
The Girl With All The Gifts, “The Cure” Trailer, Saban Films, The Picture Production Company
Best Foreign Trashiest Trailer
Blood Child, “Some Bonds Can Never Be Broken”, Castle In The Air Pictures, Whiteflash – Tharanga Ramanayake
The Lure, Janus Films, Jump Cut
The Similars, Red Elephant/Morbido Films, ArtKingdom
Golden Fleece Foreign
A Few Less Men, “Red Band Trailer”, The Solid State
Kamikaze ’89, “FASSBINDER!” Trailer, Film Movement, PK Creative
Most Original Foreign Trailer
Evolution, “Trailer”, IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates
Jet Trash, “Trailer”, SUMS Film and Media, Intermission Film Amsterdam
Raw, “Red Band Trailer”, Focus World, Motive Creative
Stegman Is Dead, “FU<K!NG DEAD”, Media Asia, Raven Banner, Whiteflash – Tharanga Ramanayake
The Worthy, “Teaser”, Image Nation Abu Dhabi, Zealot UK
Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Doctor Strange, 60TV “Hero”, Disney, Aspect
Jason Bourne, “Rogue Hero”, Universal, Industry Creative
John Wick: Chapter 2, “Big Vengeance”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
The Fate of the Furious, “Super War Superbowl” :60, Universal , AV Squad
The Mummy, “Adventure 60”, Universal, Wild Card
Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Beauty and the Beast, “Guest”, Disney, Aspect
Kubo and the Two Strings, “Imagination”, Focus Features, Workshop Creative
The Jungle Book, “Epic Adventure Review”, Disney, Seismic Productions
The Lego Batman Movie, “Best Movie Review”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit
The Lego Batman Movie, “Watching”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Bad Moms, “Secret Life of Moms”, STX Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Baywatch, “Watching”, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative
Swiss Army Man, “Montage”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Nice Guys, “Voicemail”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts
War Dogs, “Guns, Warner Brothers, Industry Creative
Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
13th , “Change” :60, Netflix, AV Squad
Casting JonBenet, “Compelling”, Netflix, GrandSon
Gimme Danger, TV30 “Trailer Cutdown”, Amazon Studios / Magnolia
Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
I Am Not Your Negro, TV30 “Freedom”, Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
OJ: Made in America, TV30 “Academy Review”, ESPN Films, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Arrival, “Threat”, Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
Hacksaw Ridge, “Miracle Revised” :90, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Patriots Day, “Attack 30”, Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.
Patriots Day, “Courage”, CBS Films, Ignition
The Light Between Oceans, “Storybook”, Walt Disney Pictures, Wild Card
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Beauty & the Beast, “All of Us Review” TV75, Walt Disney Pictures, The Propeller Group
Doctor Strange, “Flip It”, Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “You’re Welcome”, Disney, Project X/AV
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, “Rules 60”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
Kong: Skull Island, “Reign :60”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Guardians, “Country”, Enjoy Movies, Stanislav Ivanov
I am Bolt, I Am Bolt TVC, Universal Pictures, Zealot UK
Jasper Jones, “Promise”, Bunya Productions / Porchlight Films, Ben Holmes
Raw, “Provocative”, Focus World, Motive Creative
Train to Busan, “TV Spot”, Well Go USA Entertainment, Red Circle, Inc
Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “Blast Off”, Disney, Project X/AV
Moonlight, “Mama”, A24 Films, GrandSon
Suicide Squad, “Harley”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Swiss Army Man, “Montage”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Magnificent Seven, “Click” :30, Sony, AV Squad
Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Blair Witch, “Legend Cutdown” 2:00, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Don’t Breathe, “Don’t Talk”, Screen Gems, The Refinery
Get Out, “Auction”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Lights Out, 30TV “Switch”, Warner Bros., Aspect
The Conjuring 2, “Documented”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones
Best Independent TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Captain Fantastic, 30TV “Family”, Bleecker Street, Aspect
David Brent: Life On The Road, “Waitress”, eOne, The Editpool
Moonlight, “Mama”, A24 Films, GrandSon
Swiss Army Man, “Montage”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Birth of a Nation, “Grace”, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive Creative
Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “Who Are You”, Sony Pictures, Project X/AV
La La Land, “Stars Academy”, Lionsgate, Seismic Productions
Moonlight, “Timeless”, A24 Films, GrandSon
Pete’s Dragon, “Wild Review”, Disney, Buddah Jones
The Nice Guys, “Funk” :30, Warner Bros., AV Squad
Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Hacksaw Ridge, “Stay True”, Lionsgate, Music by Chroma Music
Moana, The Ocean Chose How Far I’ll Go Awards, Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, “Trust” :90, Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad
Swiss Army Man, “Montage”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Boss Baby, “Boss Boss Baby”, DreamWorks, The Refinery
Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Fifty Shades Darker, “Date Night”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
La La Land, TV30 “Hands Review”, Lionsgate, Mark Woollen & Associates
Me Before You, 30TV “Extraordinary”, Warner Bros, Aspect
The Light Between Oceans, TV60 “Choice”, DreamWorks, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Promise, “Secret Love TV 30”, Survival Pictures, Industry Creative
Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
A Cure for Wellness, “Drips”, 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.
Don’t Breathe, “Inhale”, Sony, Buddha Jones
Jason Bourne, “Chase”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Sully: Miracle On The Hudson, “208”, Warner Bros, The Editpool
The Magnificent Seven, “Click” :30, Sony, AV Squad
Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Alien: Covenant, “Run / Madness”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Guardians Of The Galaxy 2, 60TV “Friends”, Disney, Aspect
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “Who Are You”, Disney, Project X/AV
Transformers: The Last Knight, “Big Game Spot”, Paramount, Industry Creative
War for the Planet of the Apes, “War 90”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Best Teaser TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, “Talking Evil”, Sony Pictures, Viacom Velocity
Sausage Party, “High”-deas, Sony Pictures, Viacom Velocity
The Lego Batman Movie, “Gotham Cribs”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit
Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
A Cure for Wellness, “Drips”, 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.
Don’t Breathe, “Sight INTL” :30, STX, AV Squad
Get Out, “Together”, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
Nerve, Nerve “Player” TV30, Lionsgate, Zealot
The Girl on the Train, “Look”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Video Game TV Spot
Clash Royale: Baby Dragon Performance Video, Eyestorm Production, LLC
Dishonored 2, “Take Back What’s Yours”, Bethesda Softworks, gnet
Gears of War 4, “Never Fight Alone” Launch TV Spot, Microsoft Xbox, gnet
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, “Heads or Tails”, Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Creative
Watch Dogs 2 – Gameplay TV Spot, Ubisoft, Sunny Side Up Creative
Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Alice Through the Looking Glass, “Foolz” :30, Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad
Dirty Grandpa, “Bleep the F**k”, Lionsgate, Tiny Hero
Jackie, TV30 “Most People”, Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates
Outside TV Features, Outside TV
The Lego Batman Movie, “Best Movie Review :30”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit
Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Assassin’s Creed, “Time”, 20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet
Bad Santa 2, “Drunk History”, Broad Green, Viacom Velocity
Gods Of Egypt, “Immortality”, Lionsgate, Outpost Media
Life, :30TV “Family”, Sony, Netflix/Bond
The Great Wall, “Dark Beast”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Cure for Wellness, “Take the Cure”, Fox, Buddha Jones
Deadpool, “Unicorn Moonlight”, 20th Century Fox, Mob Scene
Sully: Miracle On The Hudson, “208”, Warner Bros, The Editpool
Swiss Army Man, “Montage”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Lego Batman Movie, “Gotham Cribs”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit
Best Action (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
24: Legacy, “Carter Superbowl” TV :60, Fox, AV Squad
Game Of Thrones, “Balconies (War)”, HBO, The Editpool
Luke Cage, “Defender”, Netflix, AV Squad
Narcos, “Renegade”, Netflix, Transit
Prison Break, “Trailer”, Fox Television, Transit
Best Animation/Family (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
BoJack Horseman Season 3, “Trailer”, Netflix, Aspect
Buddy Thunderstruck, “Trailer”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
Home, “Snow – Lyric Video”, Dreamworks Animation, Outpost Media
Simpsons, “Simpsonians”, FX Networks, We Are Royale
Voltron Season 2, “Ancient Enemy”, Dreamworks Animation, Outpost Media
Best Comedy (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Baskets, “Clownish :90”, FX Networks, BLT
Fargo, “Trapped”, FX Network, Create Advertising Group
Last Week Tonight, “Returns”, HBO, mOcean
Making History, “TCA” TV :90, Fox, AV Squad
Silicon Valley, “Not Crazy”, HBO, Buddha Jones
Best Documentary (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
Abstract, “Untitled”, Netflix, Buddha Jones
Five Came Back, “Trailer”, Netflix, Aspect
Get Me Roger Stone, “Win”, Netflix, Create Advertising Group
The Keepers, “Trailer”, Netflix, Aspect
The Witness (Independent Lens, PBS), ITVS, ITVS
Best Drama (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
Big Little Lies, “Happy” Trailer, HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates
Designated Survivor – Epic, ABC Entertainment Marketing, AV Squad
Feud, “Rivalry” :90, FX Networks, FX Networks / mOcean
Six, “Family”, History, AV Squad
The Young Pope, “Trailer”, HBO, Giaronomo Productions
Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
A Series of Unfortunate Events, “Expedition”, Netflix, mOcean
Game Of Thrones, “T & D”, HBO, Jax
Game Of Thrones, “Balconies (War)”, HBO, The Editpool
Stranger Things Season 1, “Stranger”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
The OA, “The Beginning”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Foreign (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
You Are Wanted, Amazon Prime Video Deutschland, BDA Creative Heaven, TRBC Ukraine, TRBC Ukraine
Line Of Duty, “Season 4 Launch Trailer”, BBC TWO, The Picture Production Company
Taboo, “Dark”, BBC, Ignition
The Silent Valley, “The Train of Fear”, HBO Europe, Good Hands
Best Graphics (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
American Horror Story, “Anthology”, FX Networks, FX Networks / mOcean
CNN: Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, “Bordain”, 2C Creative, 2C Creative
Feud, “Curtain Call”, FX Networks, MPC
Outcast, “Outcast :30”, Fox International, Trailer Park, Inc.
The Strain, “War”, FX Networks, FX Networks
Best Horror / Thriller (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
Fear The Walking Dead, UK, Amazon Prime Video, BDA Creative
And Then There Were None, “Dust” TV :90, Lifetime, AV Squad
Bates Motel Season 5, Trailer “Together Forever”, A&E Networks, Bond
Penny Dreadful, “Darkness”, Showtime, Buddha Jones
Westworld, “Teaser”, HBO, Motive Creative
Best Independent (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, “Last Straw”, Netflix, Create Advertising Group
Best Music (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Bloodline, “Truth”, Netflix, Buddha Jones
Outsiders, “S2 Trailer”, WGN America, Trailer Park, Inc.
The Americans, “Return” Trailer, FX Networks, Zealot
The Get Down, “Heart”, Netflix, Transit
Westworld, “Dreams”, HBO, Concept Arts
Best Original Score (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
Ballers, “Pain (Licensed)”, HBO, Buddha Jones
Better Call Saul, “Trouble”, Netflix, Buddha Jones
truTV. “Don’t You Wanna Watch This? Funny Because It’s tru.”, truTV, WorkInProgress
Best Promo for a TV Network
2016 PBS Previews Campaign, “Year in Review”, PBS, Post-Op Media
FX Brand, “Spring 2017” Fearless, FX Networks, BLT
Netflix Empowering Women, “She Rules”, Netflix, mOcean
Oscars – Guide to the Oscars, ABC Entertainment Marketing, In-House
USA Anthem, “Anthem aka We the Bold”, USA Network, Buddha Jones
Best Sound Editing (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
24: Legacy, “Carter Superbowl” TV :60, Fox, AV Squad
Black Sails, “Epic Series Trailer”, Lionsgate TV, Tiny Hero
Legion, “Crazy IGN”, FX Network, Create Advertising Group
Pitch, :30TV “Sounds”, Fox, Bond
Stranger Things Season 1, “Stranger”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Voice Over (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
Beauty & the Beast, “Wait and See Kids”, Walt Disney Pictures, The Propeller Group
Beauty & the Beast, “About a Girl” TV30, Walt Disney Pictures, The Propeller Group
Designated Survivor, “Kiefer VO”, ABC Entertainment Marketing, In-House
Ratchet & Clank, “Family”, Focus Features, Buddha Jones
Most Original (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
American Horror Story, “Anthology”, FX Networks, FX Networks / mOcean
Chelsea, “Uncensored”, Netflix, Buddha Jones
The Americans, “Voices” TV15, FX Networks, Zealot
The Simpsons 600, “Turkey Burns”, FX, mOcean
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, “Hamilton”, Netflix, Transit
Best Action Poster
Hacksaw Ridge, “Payoff”, Lionsgate, LA
Justice League, “Group Teaser”, Warner Bros., Works ADV
Kong: Skull Island, 1 Sheet, Warner Bros., Concept Arts
The Magnificent Seven, Banner, Sony, Ignigtion
Best Animation / Family Movie Poster
A Dog’s Purpose, “Domestic One Sheet”, Universal, Ignition
A Monster Calls, “Domestic One Sheet”, Focus Features, P+A
Despicable Me 3, “Oh Brother Poster”, Universal Pictures, LA
Pete’s Dragon, “One-Sheet”, Walt Disney Studios, Cold Open
Best Billboard
Dr. Strange, “Penn Station”, Disney, The M Factor
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, “Billboard”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts
Pets, Character Billboards, Universal Pictures, LA
Split, Shadow Billboard, Universal Pictures, LA
Best Comedy Poster
Boo! A Madea Halloween, “Exorsister One-Sheet”, Lionsgate, LA
CHIPS, “Chip Happens”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, “One Sheet”, Universal Pictures, LA
The Nice Guys, “Key Art 1 Sheet”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts
Best Documentary Poster
Casting JonBenet, “Key Art”, Netflix, GrandSon
Lo and Behold, “Reveries of the Connected World” Domestic One Sheet, Magnolia Pictures, P+A
Motorkite Dreaming, Official Poster, Intafusion Films, The Trace House
Voyage of Time, “Domestic One Sheet”, P+A
Best Drama Poster
Hacksaw Ridge, “Payoff”, Lionsgate, LA
Hidden Figures, “Domestic One-Sheet”, Fox, Ignition
La La Land, “Skyline”, Lionsgate, LA
Moonlight, “Domestic One Sheet”, A24, InSync Plus
Best Fantasy / Adventure Poster
Kong: Skull Island, “1 Sheet”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Miss Peregrine’s Home for
Peculiar Children Key Art, 20th Century Fox, LA
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, “Teaser”, Walt Disney Studios, LA
Wonder Woman, “Teaser”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts
Best Foreign Poster
Born To Be Blue, “Final Poster”, entertainmentOne, Champ & Pepper
Boys In The Trees, “Official Teaser”, The Trace House
The Man Who Was Thursday, Picturesque Films, Good Hands
The Young Offenders, “UK & Eire Theatrical Quad”, Wildcard, Coffee & Cigarettes
Best Horror Poster
Alien: Covenant, “Domestic Teaser”, 20th Century Fox, InSync Plus
Blair Witch, “Payoff Poster”, Lionsgate, LA
Lights Out, “Domestic One Sheet”, Warner Bros. Pictures, P+A
The Purge: Election Year, “Uncle Sam”, Universal Pictures, LA
Best Independent Poster
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, “Domestic-One Sheet”, Sony, Ignition
Moonlight, “Domestic One Sheet”, A24, InSync Plus
Swiss Army Man, “Domestic One Sheet”, A24 Films, P+A
The Family Fang, “Domestic One Sheet”, Starz Digital, P+A
Best International Poster
Dr. Strange, “Int’l China Payoff”, Walt Disney Studios, LA
Get Out, “International Chair”, Universal Pictures, LA
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “International One-Sheet”, Walt Disney Studios, LA
Hidden Figures, “International One-Sheet”, Fox, Ignition
Best Motion Poster
Central Intelligence, “Action Poses”, Universal Pictures International, Create Advertising London
Moana, “Driving You Nuts”, Disney, The Picture Production Company
Passengers, “Countdown”, Sony Pictures, Project X/AV
The Birth of a Nation, “Living Poster”, Fox Searchlight, Motive Creative
Best Romance Poster
Below Her Mouth, “Final Poster”, Elevation Pictures, Champ & Pepper
Estar O No Estar, Skymedia Distribution, ArtKingdom
La La Land, “Skyline”, Lionsgate, LA
Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster Poster
Alien: Covenant, “Domestic Teaser”, 20th Century Fox, InSync Plus
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “Payoff”, Walt Disney Pictures, LA
The Mummy, “Payoff”, Universal Pictures, LA
Wonder Woman, “Teaser”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts
Best Teaser Poster
Alien: Covenant, “Domestic Teaser”, 20th Century Fox, InSync Plus
Dunkirk, “Teaser”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts
Kong: Skull Island, “1 Sheet”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts
The Mummy, “Sarcophagus”, Universal Pictures, LA
Best Thriller Poster
Anthropoid, “Poster”, Bleecker Street, Bond
Jason Bourne, “1 Sheet”, Universal, Concept Arts
Nerve, “Train”, Lionsgate, LA
Split, “Silhouette”, Universal Pictures, LA
Best Video Game Poster
Farpoint, “Key Art”, Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Creative
Final Fantasy XV, “Key Art”, Square Enix, Concept Arts
Halo Wars 2, “Key Art”, Microsoft Studios, Concept Arts
MLB The Show 17, “Key Art”, Sony Interactive Entertainment, LA
Best Wildposts
A Dog’s Purpose, “Wildposts”, Universal, Leroy & Rose
Blair Witch, “Wildposts”, Lionsgate, LA
Dr. Strange, “Buildings Character Series”, Walt Disney Studios, LA
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, “Character Wildposts”, Warner Bros., Works ADV
Most Original Poster
Dark Tower, “Teaser”, Sony Pictures, Workd ADV
Get Out, “Artist Series”, Universal Pictures, LA
Simpsons 600, “Homer Fritz Art”, FX, LA
Split, “Silhouette”, Universal Pictures, LA
Trashiest Poster
How to be a Latin Lover, “Payoff”, Pantelion Films, LA
How to be a Latin Lover, “50 Shades Spoof”, Pantelion Films, LA
Jon Glaser Loves Gear, “Joy Of Gear”, truTV
Best Comedy TV Series Poster
Vice Principals, “One-Sheet”, HBO, Cold Open
The Simpsons 600, “Key Art 2”, FX Network, The Refinery
Easy, “One Sheet Poster”, Netflix, Leroy & Rose
Chelsea Does, “Key Art”, Netflix, LA
Best Documentary/Reality TV Series Poster
American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson, “One-Sheet”, FX, Ignition
Chef’s Table, “Key Art”, Netflix, The Refinery
Empire of the tsars: Romanov Russia, “Empire of the Tsars”, Viasat History, Viasat World
American Crime (Benito) S3, ABC Entertainment Marketing, BLT
Best Drama/Action TV Series Poster
Big Little Lies, It’s A Wonderful Lie Teaser Poster, HBO, Leroy & Rose
The Handmaid’ Tale, “Domestic One Sheet”, Hulu, P+A
Feud, “Feud One Sheet”, FX, P+A
House of Cards, Netflix, The Refinery
Best Horror/Thriller TV Series Poster
Guilt, Freeform, The Refinery
Fear the Walking Dead Season 2B, “Skull”, AMC, LA
American Horror ?6, “Beetle”, FX Network, The Refinery
Fight of the Living Dead, You, Cold Open
Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film
Arrival, “Common Ground”, Paramount, M# Creative
Deadpool, “Campaign”, 20 th Century Fox, Mob Scene
Ghost in the Shell, “360 Campaign Reel”, Paramount Pictures, LA
Monster Trucks, “Runaway Rally”, Paramount Pictures, Grandesign
The Mummy, “A Look Inside”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park, Content
Most Innovative Advertising (for a TV Series/Streaming Series)
Dexter, “Between Black and White”, Showtime, The Refinery
Henry Danger, “Dodging Danger Instagram Disruptor”, In-house
Nickelodeon, In-house Nickelodeon
Spongebob Squarepants, “Goodbye Krabby Patty?” Instagram Disruptor,
In-house Nickelodeon, In-house Nickelodeon
The Crown, “Facebook Canvas”, Netflix, Paradise
truTV, “#truTVisAThing Brand Awareness Campaign”, truTV, truTV and Movement Strategy
Most Innovative Advertising for a Video Game
Dead Rising 4, “Man vs Holiday”, Microsoft Xbox, Gnet
Fantastic Contraption VR, “Fantastic Contraption” Trailer, kertgartner.com, kertgartner.com
HOMEFRONT: The Revolution Interactive Experience, Eyestorm Production, LLC
Sony PlayStation Call of Duty:Infinite Warfare, “Zombies in Spaceland”,
Sony PlayStation & Activision, Picture Production Company
Suicide Squad, “Join the Squad”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Most Innovative Advertising for a Brand/Product
Dolby Cinema, “Universe” – A Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos pre-show demonstration trailer for Dolby Cinema, Dolby Laboratories, Midnight Sherpa
Dolby Cinema, “Movies Matter”, Dolby Laboratories, Midnight Sherpa & Dolby
LG G5 / Independence Day Resurgence, Integration “Caught in the Middle”, Screenvision Studios, 40 Foot Solutions
The Tale of Thomas Burberry, Trailer, Black Label Productions, Intermission Film
Best Viral Campaign
Monster Trucks, “Runaway Rally”, Paramount Pictures, Grandesign
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Campaign, Screen Gems / Sony, The Refinery
Rings, “TV Store Prank”, Paramount Pictures, Thinkmodo
Suicide Squad, “Best Viral Campaign”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
The Lego Batman Movie, “Best Viral Campaign”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit
Best TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Life, Mouse, Sony Pictures, Industry Creative
Sausage Party, Instagram “Gum”, Sony Pictures, Aspect
T2 Trainspotting, “The Vault”, Sony Pictures, The Refinery
The Lego Batman Movie, “Gotham Cribs Snapchats”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit
Transformers: The Last Knight, “Microfiche”, Paramount Pictures, Industry Creative
Best TrailerByte for a TV Series/Streaming Series
Fargo, “License Plate”, FX Networks, LA
Narcos, “Hunt”, Netflix, Big Picture Entertainment
Simpsons 600, “Homer Timelapse”, FX Networks, LA
Speechless, “Snapchat, Cell Tower”, ABC Entertainment Marketing, ABC Entertainment Marketing
The Crown, “Facebook Canvas”, Netflix, Paradise
Best pre-show Theatrical Advertising for a Brand
Dirty Dancing, 30th Anniversary Fathom Event, Lionsgate, In-House
Dolby Cinema, “Universe” – A Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos pre-show
demonstration trailer for Dolby Cinema, Dolby Laboratories, Midnight Sherpa
LG G5 / Independence Day Resurgence, Integration “Caught in the Middle”, Screenvision Studios, 40 Foot Solutions
Moana, “Industry Trust – Dwayne Johnson”, Disney, The Picture Production Company
Unfiltered Talk on Film, “Shocktop: Unfiltered Talk on Film”, Screenvision Studios, 40 Foot Solutions
Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, “Closing Credit Sequence”, Paramount, Greenhaus GFX
The Show 17, “Intro Sequence”, Sony PlayStation, PlayStation Creative
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, “Title Sequence”, Sony PlayStation, PlayStation Creative
Warcraft, “Closing Credit Sequence”, Legendary, Greenhaus GFX
XXX: Return of Xander Cage, “Opening Title Sequence”, Paramount, Greenhaus GFX
Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence for a TV/Streaming Series
Big Little Lies, “Cold Little Heart” Opening Title Sequence, HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Last Ship: Season 3, “Opening Title Sequence”, TNT, Greenhaus GFX
The Strain, “Main Titles”, FX Networks, FX Networks
Best Radio/Audio Spot
La La Land, “Another Day Of Sun”, Lionsgate, Outpost Media
Lego Batman, “Black and Yellow”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Logan, “Hurt – Pedigree”, 20th Century Fox, The Picture Production Company
The Nice Guys, “Private Detective Agency”, Roadshow Films, The Trace House
Zootopia, “Zootopia Awards”, Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Trailer for Book or Novel
Artifice, Biksco Media, Biksco Media
Before It Get’s Light // Bevor es hell wird, Woodyholl, Woodyholl
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, “Ilvermorny”, Warner Bros., Jax Into The Current, CR Moberg, CR Moberg
The Weight of Him, A Novel, Edithouse San Francisco
Best Standee for a Product/Brand/Advertiser
Rogue One at Dolby Cinema@AMC, “Rogue One – Death Trooper Dolby
Cinema@AMC standee”, Disney/Lucasfilm/Dolby/AMC Theatres, Olson Visual
Best Film Festival Poster
Madame Butterfly, Festival Poster, Thunderbird Releasing, The Picture Production Company
Best Film Festival Trailer
Black Star Season, “Trailer”, BFI, The Picture Production Company
Melbourne Film Festival, “Festival Trailer”, The Trace House
New York Asian Film Festival, “2016 Main Trailer”, Subway Cinema/Film Society of Lincoln Center, Red Circle, Inc.
New York Film Festival 2016, Film Society at Lincoln Center, Jump Cut
Provincetown International Film Festival, Provincetown International Film Festival, Crash & Sue’s
