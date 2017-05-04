Warner Bros. just made a slew of release date changes:

Of note, Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong will jump up by a week in 2020 from May 29 to May 22. Essentially the pic being hatched in a writers room led by Terry Rossio is stomping into the Memorial Day stretch that year.

New Line’s comedy Game Night moves from Feb. 16 to Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day next year. The holiday falls on a Wednesday, and God knows it’s a big moviegoing day.

Tag, the New Line comedy starring Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress and Tracy Morgan about a group of old buddies who take part in annual game of tag that involves travel, will open on June 29, 2018.

There’s an untitled New Line horror pic that will hit the schedule on Sept. 7, 2018. Right now, that’s the only wide release scheduled in the post Labor Day frame which WB has mined success from with Sully this year, and potentially Stephen King’s It this year.

The Glenn Ficarra-John Requa-Ryan O’Loughlin animated project will be released on Sept. 14, 2018. Pic, which flips the Yeti myth on its head, was originally eyed for a spring release next year.

Isn’t It Romantic, a comedy that’s also from New Line, will debut on Feb. 14, 2019. It stars Rebel Wilson as a young woman who is disenchanted with love and suddenly finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy.

Scooby runs from Sept. 21, 2018 to May 15, 2020. That movie was announced at CinemaCon last year as another live action reboot of the Scooby-Doo franchise. The first two Scooby-Doo movies were released during the early aughts and grossed close to a half billion at the global B.O.