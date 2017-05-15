Netflix released a new trailer to its forthcoming 1980s comedy series that’s all about gorgeous ladies of wrestling. Led by Alison Brie and exec produced by Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan, GLOW is slated to hit the streaming site June 23.

“This is about justice. This is about holding on to what’s ours.” From the trailer for the series that follows Ruth Wilder (Brie), a struggling actress in Los Angeles who finds one last cha nce for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and neon spandex world of women’s wrestling. She, along with 12 Hollywood misfits, work to build themselves in this new arena, which eventually becomes their haven. “This is the only place I get to go what I want to do.”

GLOW is created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers along with Kohan and Tara Herrmann.