Glenda Jackson, absent from the Broadway stage since 1988, will lead a revival next spring of the late Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Three Tall Women. Producer Scott Rudin announced Thursday evening that the play, which had a celebrated run beginning at the Vineyard Theatre off-Broadway in 1994, will begin previews February 27, 2018 and open March 29, at a Shubert theater yet to be determined.

The production will be staged by Joe Mantello (Wicked) and co-star Laurie Metcalf, a Tony nominee this season for A Doll’s House, Part 2. The actress in the third role has not yet been announced.

Jackson recently returned to the stage after a second, equally celebrated 23-year career in UK politics, to play Shakespeare’s King Lear in London. She won her first Oscar in Ken Russell’s Women in Love, in 1970. Her second came two years later with Melvin Frank’s A Touch of Class.

Jackson made her Broadway debut in 1965 in Peter Brook’s game-changing production of The Persecution and Assassination of Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de Sade, and went on to star in Rose (1981), Strange Interlude (1985), and Macbeth (1988), all of which earned her Tony Award nominations.

In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1994, Three Tall Women received the New York Drama Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards for Best Play. The play had its premiere in Vienna in 1991. The original New York production starred Marian Seldes, Myra Carter and Jordan Baker and opened in London with Maggie Smith, Frances de la Tour and Anastasia Hille. Smith reprised in a 2011 London revival staged by Anthony Page.