Lionsgate is debuting its feature adaptation of Jeannette Walls’ bestselling memoir The Glass Castle on August 11.

Walls, portrayed by Room Oscar winner Brie Larson, grew up with deeply dysfunctional, yet uniquely vibrant parents amid great poverty. Her father Rex (Harrison) was an alcoholic, and her mother Rose Mary (Watts) was a painter. In her memoir, Walls details her calamities which included her father siphoning away the mother’s paycheck to the point where the family starved.

Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Larson in her 2013 big-screen breakthrough Short Term 12, is helming The Glass Castle and co-wrote the film with Andrew Lanham.

Lionsgate reaped great success last August with its CBS Films title Hell or High Water, which was a specialty success among men and older audiences, earning $27M and yielding four Oscar nominations including Best Picture. The Glass Castle, which is going wide, is targeting females in August, much like Eat Pray Love, The Help, Julia & Julia and Hope Springs did.