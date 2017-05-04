We’re finding out what a Girl Meets World Season 4 would have looked like. As we reported yesterday, creators were unable to find a new home for the show, making season 3 its last.

In a farewell series of tweets on the show’s Twitter account believed to be penned by co-creator Michael Jacobs, we get a sense of what we’ll be missing in a fourth season.

“Grateful to all who have written in support of the show. You are who we did it for. And now to keep a promise: Season 4 would’ve shown that what drew Farkle, Lucas and Zay to Riley and Maya was the deep friendship and respect they had for each other. And their relationship was the guide in how to meet the world. Especially our current world. Because to find love, friendship and respect must be at the center of it. Cory and Topanga always knew that. So, as you all meet this world, we wish you friendship, respect and love. All of us at BMW and GMW have loved bringing you these stories. We hope we have taught you to dream, try and do good. Class dismissed.”

Girl Meets World, a sequel to popular ABC sitcom Boy Meets World, was one of Disney Channel’s best received series, with a devoted fan base, strong reviews, two consecutive best children’s program Emmy nominations as well as WGA and PGA nominations.