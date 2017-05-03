After a four-month search for a new home, this is officially the end of the road for comedy series Girl Meets World. The announcement was made via the show writers’ Twitter account, with Girl Meets World creator and Boy Meets World co-creator Michael Jacobs believed to have penned the note.

I wasn't able to find a new venue for the show. I'm sorry. We brought our best and hope we made you think and feel. Until next time. Thanks. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) May 3, 2017

Girl Meets World, a sequel to popular ABC sitcom Boy Meets World, was one of Disney Channel’s best received series, with a devoted fan base, strong reviews, two consecutive best children’s program Emmy nominations as well as WGA and PGA nominations. But that was not enough to prevent the show from a premature conclusion.

Netflix, an obvious candidate having rebooted fellow ABC sitcom Full House, was not interested, and no major new suitors emerged. Still, Jacobs kept trying, remaining hopeful about finding a new home for the show but also content if this indeed was the end as the recent Season 3 closer was written as a potential series finale.