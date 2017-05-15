EXCLUSIVE: Gina Rodriguez has officially signed on, along with newcomer Ismael Cruz Córdova, to topline Sony’s Catherine Hardwicke-directed drama Miss Bala, a remake of the Mexican entry for the Best Foreign Film Oscar in 2011. to the 2011 Oscar nominated film of the same name. Deadline first reported the Jane The Virgin star as a front-runner for this project.

Rodriguez stars Gloria Meyer who, after her friend Suzu goes missing in Tijuana, finds herself a pawn in a dangerous game being played by the CIA, the DEA and a charismatic young crime boss. Cordova will play Lino, a master manipulator and highly charismatic survivor who has gotten as far as he has through ballsy plays for power.

Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is on board to adapt the script, which was written by original director Gerard Naranjo and Mauricio Katz. Kevin Misher and Pablo Cruz are producing with Andy Berman serving as execu producer.

Rodriguez, repped by Primary Wave Entertainment and APA, recently wrapped the third season to her hit CW telenovela, which is set to return for a fourth. The Golden Globe winner is set to lend her voice to Netflix’s cartoon reboot Carman Sandiego, and will next be heard in Fox’s children’s story adaption Ferdinand and Sony’s animated Christmas film The Star, both slated for release this year.

Cordov credits include Ang Lee’s war drama Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk and recurring roles on Season 4 of Showtime’s Ray Donovan as well as ABC’s The Catch. He’s repped by Anonymous Content and Peikoff Mahan.