“It certainly wasn’t the ending I was expecting,” Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life star Alexis Bledel said about the final four words that closed out the Netflix’s revival series. Speaking at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event last month, co-star Lauren Graham expressed similar sentiments about the ending.

“I didn’t know that that was Amy’s [Palladino] intention. I didn’t know that the final four words were a thing… It was a complete surprise to me,” said Graham, admitting she initially envisioned a more finite ending. “I thought it was perfect in terms on the storytelling of bringing the characters full circle… ultimately, I loved it.”

The reboot of the series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino, picks up nine years after the original season ended. The four 90-minute episodes that spanned winter, spring, summer and fall ended with a cliffhanger, leaving the door open for a continuation.

“Now it has become, “What can we do that is satisfying, and worth continuing, and gratifying to the people who care so much about it.’ I don’t know if there is a need to do more,” said Graham. “I would never want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome. I’m not sure. That’s not for me to say.”

