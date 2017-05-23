Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to Gilbert, the Neil Berkeley-directed documentary on zany comedian Gilbert Gottfried. The film, which had its premiere at the Tribeca film fest, will have its theatrical release in September followed by a digital and DVD rollout. Gilbert, who came into fame in the 1980s, is known for his brash personality, unique vocal tone, and off-kilter comic timing. Now, foul-mouthed and unapologetic after decades of flying solo in both his work and in his personal life, Gilbert has reinvented himself…as a family man. The docu features other comedy heavyweights like Whoopi Goldberg, Richard Belzer, Lewis Black, Susie Essman, Arsenio Hall, and Anthony Jeselnik. Berkeley co-wrote the film with James Andre Leche. The two also produced along with David Heiman, and Maggie Contreras. Executive producers are Eddie Schmidt, Clay Tweel and Bart McDonough. Nolan Gallagher negotiated the deal on behalf of Gravitas with Josh and Ben Braun of Submarine Deluxe repping the filmmakers.

Mubi, subscription-based streaming service, has purchased the U.S. rights to coming-of-age road trip drama Weirdos, from Canadian director Bruce McDonald. The company will release the film in select theaters this summer followed by an exclusive streaming debut on its platform. Set in 1976 Nova Scotia, the pic follows 15-year-old Kit (Dylan Authors), who is running away from home to move in with his estranged mother. With the help of his girlfriend Alice (Julia Sarah Stone), Kit hitchhikes through the stunning maritime landscape towards a new home with his glamorous, artistic mother Laura (Molly Parker). But, as the kids near their final destination the journey reveals some hard truths about their relationship and their identities. Daniel MacIvor wrote the screenplay, which was produced by Marc Almon, Mike MacMillan and Bruce McDonald. The deal was signed today in Cannes by Bobby Allen for Mubi and Mark Padilla of Double Dutch Media.