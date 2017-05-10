A day after picking up its high-profile drama pilot The Gifted, Fox has given series orders to its two hottest comedy pilots, Ghosted and LA to Vegas (fka LA -> Vegas).

The big question on the comedy side at Fox is whether the network would pick up more than the two series ordered this morning. If it opts for a third, it will likely be Linda From HR or Type A, with Linda From HR reportedly having a slight edge.

While paranormal comedy Ghosted glided through development and production with an early head start by having stars Craig Robinson and Adam Scott attached to the pitch, which landed at Fox with a big production commitment, it was a bumpy flight for LA->Vegas. The low-key script got a major boost when Steve Levitan came on to direct and Dylan McDermott was cast as the pilot. But the project then struggled to cast the lead until locking in Ed Weeks at the last minute after his series The Mindy Project set an end date. It was a smooth sailing after that, with drama veteran McDermott surprising many with solid comedy chops at the table read and the pilot screening and testing well.

Written by Tom Gormican (That Awkward Moment), Ghosted centers on a cynical skeptic (Robinson), and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal (Scott), who are recruited by The Bureau Underground to look into the rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles – all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race. Ally Walker and Adeel Akhtar co-star. Gormican executive produces with Robinson, Scott, Naomi Scott and 3 Arts’ Mark Schulman and Oly Obst. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio, producing with 3 Arts Entertainment and Gettin’ Rad Productions. Kevin Etten (Workaholics) is showrunner/executive producer. Jonathan Krisel directed the pilot and executive produces.

The timing of Ghosted is good since the project, described as a comedic X-Files, will air next season alongside the second installment of Fox’s recently rebooted signature sci-fi drama.

Written by Lon Zimmet, the single-camera LA to Vegas is an ensemble workplace comedy about an airline crew and the eccentric passengers who, every weekend, take the roundtrip flight from Burbank to Las Vegas with one goal in mind: to come back a winner. Kim Matula, Nathan Lee Graham, Olivia Macklin and Peter Stormare also star.

Zimmet, Levitan, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy and Owen Burke executive produce for 20th TV and Gary Sanchez Prods.

