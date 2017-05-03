Syfy has made a deal for Ghost Wars, a paranormal action series that will reteam the network with Van Helsing producer Nomadic Pictures. Vincent D’Onofrio, Kim Coates, Avan Jogia, Kristin Lehman and Meatloaf topline the 10-episode series, which like Van Helsing will premiere in the U.S. on Syfy and elsewhere globally on Netflix. A 2017 bow is planned.

Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) created the series and will serve as showrunner, with production underway now in Vancouver. Set in a remote Alaskan town that has been overrun by paranormal forces, the series focuses on local outcast Roman Mercer (Jogia) who must overcome the town’s prejudices and his own personal demons if he’s to harness his repressed psychic powers and save everyone from the mass haunting that’s threatening to destroy them all.

David Von Ancken will direct the pilot; other episodic directors include Leslie Hope, Michael Nankin, Mathias Herdndl, Jason Priestley and Barry. Nomadic Pictures’ Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev are executive producing with Barry, Dennis Heaton and Von Ancken.

“Ghost Wars is not just a contemporary homage to classic psychological horror, it’s also an opportunity to tell stories about human politics and how we shape our beliefs and lives based on our individual perspectives and biases,” Barry said. “Science, Humanism, Religion and the Paranormal all get a seat at the table. I’m grateful that Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev have assembled such a wealth of talent, both in front of and behind the camera, to hopefully elevate this genre series beyond expectations.”