Epix has slotted 10 PM, Sunday, August 13 for the premiere of Get Shorty, its new 10-episode dark comedy series from MGM Television. The network released two first-look photos (see above and below right).

Epix/MGM Television

Based in part on the 1990 best-selling novel by Elmore Leonard, Get Shorty stars Chris O’Dowd as Miles Daly, a hitman from Nevada who tries to become a movie producer in Hollywood as a means to leave his criminal past behind and win back his recently-estranged family. There, he meets Rick Moreweather (Ray Romano), a washed up producer of low quality films who is desperately hanging on to the rungs of Hollywood relevancy and begrudgingly becomes Miles’ partner and guide through the maze of show business. Along with his criminal associate Louis (Sean Bridgers), Miles attempts to keep his worlds from colliding as he balances the demands of filmmaking while keeping the suspicions of the crime ring’s chief – and production bankroll – Amara (Lidia Porto) and her dangerous nephew, Yago (Goya Robles) at bay. Also involved in the production is ambitious studio executive April Quinn (Megan Stevenson), who started in the business as Rick’s assistant, as well as Miles’ beloved daughter Emma (Carolyn Dodd) – despite objections from Miles’ estranged wife, Katie (Lucy Walters).

Created for television by Davey Holmes (Shameless, In Treatment, Damages), Get Shorty is executive produced by Holmes and Emmy nominee Allen Coulter (The Sopranos, Damages) who also directs the first episode. Adam Arkin (The Americans, Billions) directed three episodes of the series and is also a co-executive producer. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.