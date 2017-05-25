Epix has released the first trailer for Get Shorty, its 10-episode original series starring Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano, from MGM TV. The hourlong dark comedy is a reimagining of Elmore Leonard’s 1990 bestselling thriller comedy novel previously adapted by MGM with Barry Sonnefeld’s 1995 feature starring John Travolta, Danny DeVito, Gene Hackman and Rene Russo.

Written by Davey Holmes (Shameless, In Treatment, Damages), Get Shorty follows Miles Daly (O’Dowd), a hitman from Nevada who tries to become a movie producer in Hollywood as a means to leave his criminal past behind and win back his recently-estranged family. There, he meets Rick Moreweather (Romano), a washed up producer of low quality films who is desperately hanging on to the rungs of Hollywood relevancy and begrudgingly becomes Miles’ partner and guide through the maze of show business. Sean Bridgers, Lidia Porto, Megan Stevenson, Carolyn Dodd, Goya Robles and Lucy Walters also star.

Get Shorty is executive produced by Holmes and Emmy nominee Allen Coulter (The Sopranos, Damages) who also directs the first episode. Adam Arkin (The Americans, Billions) directed three episodes of the series and is also a co-executive producer. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

The series premieres Sunday, August 13 at 10 PM on Epix.