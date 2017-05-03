Jordan Peele, the filmmaker behind Universal Pictures’ box office hit Get Out which has earned $194.5M to date worldwide, has entered into a first-look production agreement with the studio via his Monkeypaw Productions label. Under the deal, Universal is developing Peele’s next film, an untitled social thriller, which he will write, direct and produce based on his original idea. In addition, Peele will also produce a wide range of films for the studio through his Monkeypaw Productions, including several micro-budgeted projects on which he will partner with Jason Blum (as he did on Get Out).

Peele made his directorial debut on Get Out which opened to $33.4M when it bowed in February, becoming the studio’s third-best No. 1 opener for Universal/Blumhouse after Split‘s $40M and The Purge’s $34M (which did so during a holiday). He not only scripted the thriller that held its audience straight through the weekend (unusual for a genre film) but also produced the film with Blumhouse. With the success of Get Out, Peele has the highest-grossing movie ever for a feature debut from a writer/director with an original screenplay.

He also won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for Comedy Central (and the Monkeypaw-produced) Key and Peele, a show that earned him several Emmy noms over multiple years as well as a WGA and SAG nomination. It also won a Peabody Award, an American Comedy Award, and earned ran for five seasons.

Peele began Monkeypaw Productions in 2012 with the aim to tell stories in all genres and to give platforms to untapped voices in those mediums. Monkeypaw also produced the upcoming Tracy Morgan Comedy series at TBS. In addition to Get Out in the feature space, Monkeypaw previously produced Keanu.

Peele also recurred as an actor on the FX series Fargo and was a series regular on FOX’s MADtv where he received an Emmy nomination for songwriting.

Peele and Monkeypaw Productions are represented by CAA, Principato-Young and Jared Levine.