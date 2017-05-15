We’ve previously reported that there are four Game of Thrones spinoffs in development at HBO and now George R.R. Martin, author of the original A Song of Fire and Ice book series, has revealed there’s a fifth as well.

In an entry posted Sunday on Live Journal, Martin writes: “We had four scripts in development when I arrived in LA last week, but by the time I left we had five. We have added a fifth writer to the original four. No, I will not reveal the name here. HBO announced the names of the first four, and will no doubt announce the fifth as well, once his deal has closed. He’s a really terrific addition, however, a great guy and a fine writer, and aside from me and maybe Elio and Linda, I don’t know anyone who knows and loves Westeros as well as he does.”

Martin also mentions in the entry that he’s not particularly fond on the term “spinoff” saying, he doesn’t think it applies to the new projects.

“What we’re talking about are new stories set in the “secondary universe” (to borrow Tolkien’s term) of Westeros and the world beyond, the world I created for A Song of Ice and Fire. He also noted that the new series are officially prequels. He also says it’s unlikely that five series will make it to air. But he confirms that he’s definitely involved in the new projects and has been for months.

Martin also made it official that Dunk and Egg (the adventures of Dunk a.k.a. Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg a.k.a. King Aegon V Targaryen of Westeros) won’t be part of the new series. “We’re not doing Dunk & Egg,” he writes.