EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has set Shane Salerno to write the screenplay for Gears of War, the big-scale live action adaptation of the Microsoft Studios iconic Xbox video game franchise. Universal-based producer Dylan Clark is producing. Universal and Microsoft announced its collaboration on the game in late 2016t. At the time, Rod Fergusson, head of Microsoft subsidiary The Coalition that develops new Gears of War content and the franchise co-creator, said the film would not be based on any particular game but would instead be a new story set in the universe. That universe is the fictional planet of Sera, where a squad of beefed up commandos living in a bombed out post-apocalyptic society battle swarms of alien creatures called Locusts. The first game, developed by Epic and released in 2006, has spawned sequels that have put the game series at north of $1 billion in grosses. It is considered one of the most iconic video game success stories that defined the first generation of HD gaming and is played by over 45 million gamers worldwide. Microsoft acquired the franchise in 2014, when co-creator Fergusson returned to lead The Coalition, the Microsoft development studio focused exclusively on Gears of War.

Salerno’s current writing credits include the four sequels to Avatar for director James Cameron, which begin shooting in August, as well as writing and producing The Cartel for Ridley Scott to direct at Twentieth Century Fox, based on the bestselling Don Winslow novel. That film is tentatively eyeing a January production start. His other credits include the Michael Bay-directed Armageddon and the Oliver Stone-directed Savages.

Gears of War Ultimate Edition was recently released for Xbox One and Windows 10. Per Microsoft, it has over 3 million players since 2015, with over half new to the franchise. Gears of War 4 launched on October 11, 2016 as Microsoft’s blockbuster Holiday tent pole release for Xbox One and Windows 10.

Universal exec veep of production Jon Mone is overseeing for Universal and Senior Vice President Jay Ireland will oversee for Clark. Marc Sachnoff will oversee the project for Xbox. Salerno is represented by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.