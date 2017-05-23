Emmy winner Gavin Purcell has signed on as showrunner and executive producer of the upcoming Sarah Silverman series I Love You, America, produced by Funny or Die. The 10-episode weekly half-hour topical show is set to stream on Hulu later this year.

“There’s never been a more perfect time for a show like this, and I’m so excited to be involved,” said Purcell. “Also, Sarah seems nice, so there’s that.”

Luke Fontana

From inciting treason to telling poop jokes, Silverman has created her fair share of online chatter. In I Love You, America, she’s looking to connect with people who might not agree with her personal opinions through honesty, humor, genuine interest in others, and not taking herself too seriously.

While it’s great to connect with like-minded people, Silverman feels it’s crucial, now more than ever, to connect with un-like-minded people. She is teaming up with producers Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Funny or Die in creating a show setting out to expose the fact that we are all the same. She promises it will be funny too. Silverman executive produces with Ferrell, McKay and Amy Zvi.

“”I have a hunch that hiring Gavin will prove to be one of my smarter life decisions,” Silverman said.

Purcell was most recently Head of Video at Vox Media. Before that, he was producer of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he was recognized for Tonight Show’s innovative digital efforts, earning two Emmys – one for Social TV Experience and another for Outstanding Interactive Program. Previously, he was a Supervising Producer and Writer for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, where he also received Emmys for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media and for The Late Night with Jimmy Fallon Digital Experience. He has received eight additional Emmy nominations in addition to his four wins.

Melissa Bell, Publisher of Vox Media, released a statement on Purcell’s departure. “Since joining Vox Media, Gavin has brought a tremendous energy and expertise to video programming across the company – launching a new slate of shows, producing successful live programming, and fueling our fastest growth to date. We’re very happy for Gavin, though his talent, hard work, and kindness will be greatly missed,” Bell said.