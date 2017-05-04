EXCLUSIVE: Garret Dillahunt, who appeared in 12 Years a Slave, is reuniting with filmmaker Steve McQueen in his upcoming heist thriller Widows, for New Regency, which 20th Century Fox will distribute November 16. The pic, based on the British miniseries, stars Viola Davis, Robert Duvall, Colin Farrell and Liam Neeson.

It follows the events after four armed robbers are killed during a robbery and their surviving widows come together to try to finish the failed job. McQueen penned the screenplay with Gillian Flynn, and is producing the project with See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning and Emile Sherman. New Regency, Fox, and Film4 are co-financing.

Dillahunt was a regular on Raising Hope and currently co-stars in Hulu’s The Mindy Project and Amazon’s Hand of God. He is repped by D2 Management and UTA