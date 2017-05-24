“Enemies to the East. Enemies to the West. Enemies to the South. Enemies to the North. Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it.” HBO has dropped the official trailer for the highly anticipated Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

The trailer follows by a day the release of new key art for Season 7, the corpse-raising Night King.

First seen in a vision of Bran Stark’s (Isaac Hempstead Wright)in Season 4 of the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss executive produced series and leading the massive attack in the North that saw the death of Hodor (Kristian Nairn) in Season 6, the Night King is the master of the White Walkers. At the end of GoT’s last season the now resurrected and now King of the North Jon Snow (Kit Harington) warns that the supernatural and powerful Night King is not done and will attack again, storms or no storms.

The latest season will comprise seven episodes, part of a plan to wind up the series with a six-episode Season 8. The year-plus span between Season 6 and Season 7 was the result of timing: episodes usually shoot during during the second half of the previous year that season bows; Season 7 was delayed because the storyline required a longer period of shooting in winter conditions. Winter Is Coming and all that.

Have a look at the Season 7 trailer above.