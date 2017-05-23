Something perhaps even deadlier than winter is coming it was revealed today in new key art that HBO released for Season 7 of Game Of Thrones.

As the image above and the tweet below shows, the corpse raising Night King is back for the penultimate run of the Emmy winning blockbuster based on George R.R. Martin’s books.

First seen in a vision of Bran Stark’s (Isaac Hempstead Wright)in Season 4 of the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss executive produced series and leading the massive attack in the North that saw the death of Hodor (Kristian Nairn) in Season 6, the Night King is the master of the White Walkers. At the end of GoT’s last season the now resurrected and now King of the North Jon Snow (Kit Harington) warns that the supernatural and powerful Night King is not done and will attack again, storms or no storms.

Starring Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke and Harington, among its large ensemble cast, the latest installment of Game of Thrones is set to debut on July 16. Season 7 will run for seven episodes to be followed by the six-episode eighth and final season expected to debut in 2018.