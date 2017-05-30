EXCLUSIVE: Being Mary Jane star Gabrielle Union is teaming up once again with producer and BMJ executive producer Will Packer on an upcoming feature — Breaking In. Union will star in and produce the drama which centers on a woman who fights to protect the ones she during a home invasion. V for Vendetta helmer James McTeigue is directing the project which will go before the cameras in July.

Union is producing the feature with Packer, James Lopez, and Practical Picture’s Craig Perry and Sheila Taylor from a screenplay by Ryan Engle. The script was based on a pitch from Jaime Primak Sullivan who is on as executive producer with Valerie Bleth Sharp and Jeff Morrone.

Breaking In marks Union’s fourth outing as a producer. Packer, who has a flair for yielding big returns off movies with conservative budgets, is gearing up for the release of the all female-led comedy film Girl’s Trip, which arrives in theaters on July 21.

Union recently starred in and was an exec producer on Will Packer Productions’ holiday film Almost Christmas, and also co-starred opposite Jamie Foxx in Sleepless. She’s repped by CAA and Primary Wave. Packer and McTeigue are both repped by CAA. Engle is repped by Original Artists.