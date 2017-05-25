Fullscreen and Wattpad are partnering on FANtasies, a 10-episode scripted anthology series produced by New Form, set to premiere June 22 on Fullscreen.

In the first-of-its kind collaboration, Fullscreen will select fanfiction from Wattpad and other social platforms, and adapt it into an immersive narrative starring the talent who inspired the story. Stories will be drawn from a variety of genres including a musical romance, a pregnancy comedy, and a found footage horror movie. Drew Monson (Not Cool) hosts.

FANtasies stars Andrea Russett (Apologies in Advance with Andrea Russett); Brandon Rogers (Magic Funhouse); Tre Melvin (12 Deadly Days); Jon Cozart (After Ever After); Mikey Murphy (Dirty 30); Bart Baker (FML); Gabbie Hanna (Laid in America); SSSniperWolf (Clickbait with SSSniperWolf) and Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox from Smosh.

Series guest star Mamrie Hart (Dirty 30) directs this season’s premiere episode, a hospital soap opera entitled “Paging Dr. Hart,” starring alongside Grace Helbig (Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig) and Hannah Hart (Electra Woman and Dyna Girl).

The series is created by Fullscreen and produced by New Form, with Kathleen Grace and Melissa Schneider serving as Executive Producers, with Lon Harris as Executive Producer and showrunner.