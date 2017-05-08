Hetflix has released the first images of Friends From College, its comedy series from Neighbors franchisee Nick Stoller that stars Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Fred Savage, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon and Jae Suh Park. Check them out below.

The eight-episode series revolves around a group of friends from Harvard who are facing down their 40s. Ethan (Key), Lisa (Smulders), Sam (Parisse), Nick (Faxon), Max (Savage) and Marianne (Park) have interwoven and oftentimes complicated relationships with one another, and series explores old friendships, former romantic entanglements and balancing adult life with nostalgia for the past. Billy Eichner will recur.

The series is created, written and executive produced by spouses Stoller and Delbanco, who both attended Harvard. Stoller also directed all eight episodes.

“Nick is a comedic mastermind,” Netflix VP Original Content Cindy Holland said when the leads were cast last summer. “With Friends from College, he and Francesca have created a world that is both moving and very, very funny.”

The series will premiere this year, but Netflix has not set a date.

Here are the two first-look images: