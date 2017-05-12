ABC has completed negotiations with 20th Century Fox TV for comedies Fresh Off the Boat, which has been renewed for a fourth season, and Speechless, which will return for a second season. Neither had been in danger of cancellation.

With the pickups, the focus shifts to bubble drama Quantico, which has been expected to get a (likely shorter) order but no official word yet.

ABC

Along with American Housewife, Speechless starring Minnie Driver has been ABC’s strongest new comedy series. Praised for its honest and touching portrayal of a family with a disabled child, Speechless got a spot in ABC’s established Wednesday comedy block, airing at 8:30 PM, sandwiched between The Goldbergs and Modern Family.

Speechless, created by Scott Silveri, averaged a 2.0 adults 18-49 in Live+7 for its first season.

Nahnatchka Khan’s Fresh off the Boat, which continues to be strong creatively, airs in the lower-profile Tuesday comedy block, averaging a 1.5 in 18-49 (L+7) for its third season.