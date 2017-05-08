The CW has made it official, canceling softly rated freshman dramas Frequency and No Tomorrow.

Frequency and No Tomorrow got off to a slow start in the fall and neither got a back order — the first time in the CW’s 11-year history that no new fall series received a full-season order.

Neither No Tomorrow, based on a Brazilian format, nor Frequency, based on the 2000 movie, got traction despite a marketing push and strong lead-ins. Both shows drew a paltry 0.3 adults 18-49 Live+same day rating for their post-premiere airings.

There was a little window for the series to come back if they had a big spike in their Netflix runs this spring but that did not happened. Meanwhile, the CW brass are said to like all six of the network’s pilots, making for a very tough field with six strong contenders. With 9 existing scripted series already renewed for next season, Frequency and No Tomorrow’s fate was sealed.

The only current CW series in contention for next season are The Originals and iZombie, with iZombie considered a sure thing and The Originals’ renewal a tossup.