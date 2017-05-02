The members of France’s writers/directors/producers association l’ARP have thrown their weight against National Front (FN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, urging the industry to preserve freedom of expression with a vote for independent centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Compared to their American counterparts ahead of the U.S. election last year, French filmmakers and celebrities have been less vocal in expressing political opinions publicly. But with France heading to the polls on Sunday to determine the new president in a deeply contentious battle, that appears to be changing. L’ARP had previously warned against what a Le Pen victory might mean, and today came out much more vehemently. On Friday, Luc Besson posted an anti-Le Pen screed, denouncing both the candidate and her FN party.

In a statement today (see translation below) L’ARP, whose Administrative Council includes Claude Lelouch and Michel Hazanavicius, says it fears for the future of freedom of expression against which the National Front “embodies a threat.” Le Pen has run on an anti-immigration, anti-EU platform which is vastly unpopular in the creative community, and l’ARP countered today, “We will oppose any ‘patriotic’ culture that would be trapped within an ideology.”

L’ARP calls censorship a National Front priority when it comes to cultural policy. There have previously been instances of censorship of books in FN strongholds like Vitrolles, Marignane and Orange. In March this year, a film seen as critiquing the party was pulled from a municipal cinema in the south.

Chez Nous (This Is Our Land), by actor/director Lucas Belvaux, is the story of a young woman recruited by a fictional populist party, and the ascension of the party in the north of France. Pascal Verrelle, a member of the FN and the mayor of Luc-en-Provence, a small commune in the Var region, canceled its screenings there saying, “I’m not going to give (the filmmakers) the stick to beat me with.” L’ARP then cried foul, condemning the “anti-democratic decision” through which the National Front “reiterated its selective and oriented vision of culture.”

Below is l’ARP’s statement from today. It was titled “Ni Brun. Ni Blanc. Votons Macron.” ‘Brun’ is a reference to the National Front’s racist ideas while ‘Blanc’ is used to describe abstention from voting.