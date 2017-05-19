FremantleMedia is changing the leadership of its US division. Jennifer Mullin, who, along with Craig Cegielski were named Co-CEOs two years ago, replacing Thom Beers, will now take the reins of the company as sole CEO. Cegielski will step away from his role as co-CEO and will relaunch his Open Circle Entertainment

Mullin will oversee development, production and business operations of network, cable and syndicated scripted and unscripted programming for FMNA, which includes new Starz drama American Gods, as well as reality shows America’s Got Talent, American Idol, Family Feud, Match Game and The Price is Right. Mullin reports into Group CEO Cécile Frot-Coutaz.

Cegielski will remain an executive producer on American Gods, a show he oversaw the development and production for. It was recently renewed for a second season.

“FremantleMedia North America is in brilliant shape,” Frot-Coutaz said. “Our unscripted output continues to enjoy outstanding success, strengthened further by the return next season of American Idol, and, in American Gods, we have one of the most critically-acclaimed and talked about new dramas of the year. I am thrilled Jennifer will remain at the helm of FMNA, leading the business to even greater heights. Craig has lovingly steered American Gods from page to screen, delivering one of the most successful series launches in recent years. I’m delighted that he will help to lead the second series, which promises to raise the bar even further.”

Since joining FMNA as head of scripted in June 2013, Cegielski shepherded the company’s first scripted drama series, The Returned, which launched on A&E in the U.S. and on Netflix globally, in addition to American Gods. Mullin comes from unscripted background, so she would likely bring a scripted executive if the company would stay in the scripted space.