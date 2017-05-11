EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Releasing, the recently acquired Digital Film Distribution division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, has acquired the North American rights to director/co-writer Nathan Adloff’s Outfest Audience Award winner Miles for distribution on June 9. The film stars Tim Boardman, Molly Shannon, Paul Reiser, Stephen Root and Missi Pyle. It will release both in theaters and theatrically on the same date. Watch an exclusive clip above.

Loosely based on Adloff’s high school experience, Miles tells the story of a young man (Boardman) who, after discovering his recently deceased father had squandered his tuition fund and desperate to get out of his small town, joins the girls volleyball team to earn a college scholarship. With the support of his coach (Pyle), accepting yet eccentric mother (Shannon) and his online community of friends, Miles challenges the gender stereotypes with his courage and belief in his dreams inspiring all those around him.

Co-written by Adloff and Justin D.M. Palmer, the film was produced by Ash Christian, Anne Clements, Stephen Israel, Devon Schneider and Lisa G. Black.

The deal was negotiated by Chris Charalambous, head of acquisitions of Freestyle, and by Michael Favelle. CEO and founder of Odin’s Eye Entertainment (OEE) on behalf of the filmmakers.