Veteran marketer Tricia Melton has joined Freeform as SVP Marketing. She will lead the creative marketing vision for the network and spearhead the strategic execution of marketing activities across linear and digital platforms. Melton also will oversee on- and off-air marketing in addition to integrated marketing, audience development, franchise and brand management and promotional partnerships. She replaces Nigel Cox-Hagen, former SVP Marketing, Creative and Branding, who announced earlier this month he had decided to leave the company after 2 1/2 years.

“As Freeform positions itself as the young-adult brand for the Walt Disney Company, Tricia will lead the way toward a master-brand strategy that combines the best of both linear and on-demand,” said Freeform President Tom Ascheim, to whom she will report. “Although this is a period of rapid change, we are embracing it as a tremendous opportunity and Tricia’s talents and track record should prove to be a win for us — and most importantly — our viewers.”

Melton most recently was SVP Entertainment Marketing and Branding for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies, where she supervised marketing campaigns for such programs as TBS comedies Cougar Town, Family Guy American Dad and along with its late-night show, Conan. She also led the brand-strategy refresh for TNT as it focused on drama and oversaw marketing initiatives for its series including The Last Ship, Legends, The Closer, Rizzoli & Isles, Falling Skies, Major Crimes and Dallas for TNT. Before that, she was VP Marketing at Lifetime Television and previously held VP posts at Food Network and Channel One Network.

“The way that Freeform has evolved as a linear and digital network over the past two years has been fascinating to watch,” Melton said, “and I’m excited that I now get to help champion and grow the next chapter of a brand that reaches the most important audience in the world.”