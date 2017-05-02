Nigel Cox-Hagan, Freeform’s SVP, Marketing, Creative, and Branding, is leaving the company after two and a half years.

After joining then-ABC Family in October 2014, Cox-Hagan spearheaded the network’s rebranding as Freeform. He led all marketing activities across multiple platforms.

Previously, Cox-Hagan served as EVP, Creative and Consumer for VH1 Networks. He also oversaw the rebrands of sub networks VH1 Classic and VH1 Soul. Additionally, he took on branding and launch projects for MTV Networks, serving as creative director for Logo, Palladia and Centric.

Prior to his stint at VH1, Cox-Hagan was director of On-Air Promotion and Graphic Design at G4. He also did a series of branding projects for Nickelodeon, BET, SyFy, and the entertainment/video game hub UGO. Cox-Hagan began his career in 1991 at MTV, where he rose to become the senior promo producer and creative director until his departure in 1988. During his time at the network, Cox-Hagan led the team that oversaw the initial launch of MTV2, and stayed on to head the network’s creative department.