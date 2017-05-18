Members of active and retired military personnel will be able to see the movie Megan Leavey for free across the country at certain Regal Cinemas as Bleecker Street & LD Entertainment, AT&T THANKS, Regal Cinemas and MovieTickets.com are hosting 190 screenings for them.

The true story of Megan Leavey, a woman in the Marine Corp who bonds with her K9 German Shepard over 100 missions on IED assignments and then fights to keep him with her, stars Kata Mara. The movies will be released June 9.

The film, directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, also stars Ramón Rodríguez, Tom Felton, Bradley Whitford, Will Patton, Sam Keeley with Common and Edie Falco.

The screening program is on May 30th as part of National Military Appreciation Month

Tickets will be available starting Monday, May 22, 2017 at www.att.com/thanksmilitary.

Tyler DiNapoli, President of Marketing, Media and Research for Bleecker Street, said, “We’re proud to work with AT&T THANKS, Regal Cinemas and MovieTickets.com to honor our nation’s service members with this program. It’s a small way to give back to those, who like the real-life Megan Leavey and her service dog Rex, sacrifice so much for our country.”

Neil Andrews, Director, Product Marketing Management, of AT&T THANKS said, “We can never say thank you enough to the people who are defending, and have defended our freedom. We hope this small token of appreciation creates a meaningful moment for all servicemen and women and their families as well as honoring the animals that support them.”

“I am thrilled to welcome military services personnel to our Regal theatres, and to offer this great opportunity to show our appreciation to the families who have made sacrifices for us all,” said Steve Bunnell, Chief Content and Programming Officer at Regal Entertainment Group.

Greg Sica, Vice President of Business Development for MovieTickets.com, said, “We are honored to support this screening of Megan’s brave story for America’s finest heroes. As a company, MovieTickets.com is extremely proud of our military members and their contributions to protect and maintain our freedom. MEGAN LEAVEY is a film that captures their courage and we are proud to be a part of sharing that narrative along with our collaborators at AT&T and Regal.”

The film recounts Megan Leavey’s life following the death of her best friend to enlisting in the ranks of the U.S. Marine Corps. When she is assigned to clean up the K9 unit after a disciplinary hearing, she identifies with a particularly aggressive dog, Rex, and is given the chance to train him. Over the course of their service, Megan and Rex completed more than 100 missions until an IED explosion injures them, putting their fate in jeopardy. Starring Kate Mara, Ramón Rodríguez, Tom Felton, Bradley Whitford, Will Patton, Sam Keeley with Common and Edie Falco.

Directed by Cowperthwaite (BLACKFISH) from a screenplay by Pamela Gray and Annie Mumolo & Tim Lovestedt, MEGAN LEAVEY was produced by Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon and Jennifer Monroe.