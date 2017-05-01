Hulu’s Freakish, Foursome, Guidance, t@gged and The Commute are among the Gen Z scripted series renewals announced today by Awesomeness at its NewFronts presentation in New York City.

Awesomeness showcased what’s next for its brands AwesomenessTV, which features original programming for the global Gen Z audience; Awesomeness Films, the young adult focused movie studio; DreamWorksTV, the No. 1 major kids entertainment brand; and Awestruck, the fast-growing digital video brand for millennial moms.

After premiering on Hulu last October, Freakish will begin production this month on a new second season. In season two, the Kent High School students are still trapped inside by the deadly explosion and will find their relationships tested when a new group of survivors arrive. Leo Howard, Liza Koshy, Adam Hicks, Meghan Rienks, Melvin Gregg, and Tyler Chase will reprise their roles.

Awesomeness

In addition, Foursome, starring Jenn McAllister, will return for a third season later this year on YouTube Red; Guidance, the anthology series for go90, has recently wrapped production on its third season. Starring Meg DeAngelis and Monique Coleman, season 3 focuses on a senior named Grace who is struck and killed by a car and questions arise whether it was an accident or suicide. T@gged has been renewed for a third season and will begin production in New Mexico. Season 3 will force the girls to form unlikely alliances in order to confront a deadly threat that finally has a face. And WGA-winning The Commute, starring Claudia Sulewski and Steffan Argus, will premiere its second season next month on AwesomenessTV.

“It’s no coincidence that media companies are now falling over themselves to connect with Gen Z and their emerging influence,” said Brett Bouttier, President, Awesomeness. “Yet, as we’ve learned in five years of building Awesomeness into the leading media brand with them, Gen Z expects more than superficial attempts to ‘engage’ them. They want to build a relationship— on their terms. Our new and returning slate of programming—across all the platforms they use—reflects the unique, evolving relationship that Awesomeness has with Gen Z.”

Other announcements at today’s NewFront: Awesomeness will launch Awesomeness News, which will focus on the socially conscious issues Gen Z cares about including politics, the environment, social justice, Awesomeness News will be available on all AwesomenessTV platforms.

Awesomeness and Hollister Co., a global retail brand are partnering on a new original series and integrated campaign aimed at inspiring the Gen Z audience through live events, an original soundtrack with music videos, and purpose-built brand integrations into existing AwesomenessTV formats.

This is Summer is set to premiere on May 20th on AwesomenessTV’s YouTube channel and will follow a group of juniors and seniors in San Francisco as they navigate some of the most important and adventurous times of their lives.

Awesomeness Films will be releasing its Netflix original film You Get Me on Friday, June 16th. Starring Bella Thorne, Halston Sage and Taylor John Smith, Anna Akana, and Nash Grier, You Get Me follows Tyler (Smith), a high school student who is crazy in love with his perfect girlfriend Ali (Sage). When a big fight sends him spiraling, he lands in the arms of sexy out-of-towner Holly (Thorne) who shows him a night he won’t forget.

Awesomeness also released a report in collaboration with Trendera. “Gen Z: The Audience You Can’t Ignore” which includes insights on how Gen Z will reshape the use of technology, change social norms, and impact the future. The full report is available here.

DreamWorksTV announced its new and returning series: Life Hacks for Kids, Songs That Stick, Junk Drawer Magic, Bloxfix and Colossal Questions.

Awestruck, the fastest growing digital video brand for millennial moms, announced that Carrie Franklin has been hired as the Head of Awestruck. Franklin is an Emmy-nominated showrunner whose resume includes Project Runway, Ruby, and Vh1’s hit series, Candidly Nicole.

Awestruck has also signed Grammy-winning singer, actress and author Kelly Rowland, whose YouTube channel launches today, showcasing her life as a busy working woman and mom to 2-year-old Titan. She’ll sit down with her famous mom friends and leading experts to talk about the joys and challenges navigating parenting and balancing career and home life.