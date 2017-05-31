EXCLUSIVE: Hot package du jour: TWC/Dimension is developing a TV reboot of Frank Miller’s iconic comic series Sin City. This one will hew closely to the graphic novels, with a fresh take by writer Glen Mazzara, the showrunner whose resume includes The Shield, The Walking Dead and The Omen.

Frank Miller

Underworld helmer Len Wiseman, whose TV credits include Sleepy Hollow and Lucifer, will direct. Stephen L’Heureux (Sin City: A Dame To Kill For) will oversee this and produce with Miller, Mazzara, Wiseman and Bob & Harvey Weinstein.

I’m told networks are beginning to circle. The intention is to be a far departure from the films, introducing original characters and timelines within the Sin City universe. Stay tuned.