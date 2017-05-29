Longtime Sports Illustrated writer, author and commentator Frank Deford has died. His wife confirmed to The Washington Post that he passed away on Sunday in Key West, Florida. The author of 18 books, nine of which were novels, Deford was also a Peabody, CableACE and Emmy Award winner; the latter for his work as a writer during the Seoul Olympics. His 1981 novel, Everybody’s All-American, was made into a 1988 film directed by Taylor Hackford.

Deford began writing for SI in 1962, becoming known as “the master of the bonus story” the longest piece in each issue, the magazine said today.

He also worked with NPR’s Morning Edition for 32 years, retiring earlier this month, and was a contributor to HBO’s Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel. From 1990-1991, he was the editor-in-chief of The National, America’s first all-sports daily newspaper.

REX/Shutterstock Deford was elected to the Hall of Fame of the National Association of Sportscasters and Sportswriters in 1998 and was named U.S. Sportswriter of the Year six times. He was a Peabody recipient for writer on the 1999 HBO documentary Dare To Compete and was honored by President Barack Obama with a 2012 National Humanities Medal.

Everybody’s All-American was released by Warner Bros in 1988. It starred Dennis Quaid, Jessica Lange and Timothy Hutton and followed a Louisiana football legend who struggles to deal with life’s complexities after his college career is over.

