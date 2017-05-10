Suite Française, Saul Dibb’s 2015 WWII romance drama starring Michelle Williams and Matthia Schoenaerts, will make its U.S. premiere on Lifetime Monday, May 22.

The airing brings the film’s long-ish history to a close. Attempts were made to get Irène Némirovsky’s 2004 novel to the screen since shortly after the book’s publication. Most recently (and successfully), Dibbs’ adaptation fell into place when Williams signed on in 2012, followed quickly by Kristin Scott Thomas and Schoenaerts. Casting continued through the following year with Sam Riley, Ruth Wilson and others.

Shot on location in Belgium and France, the tale of a French woman and a German soldier during the German occupation had a UK theatrical release in 2015.

Last year, Lifetime and The Weinstein Company announced a multi-show deal that included series like Project Runway and a TWC movie package.

The film focuses on a segment of the book about Lucille Angellier (Michelle Williams), a French villager waiting for news of her husband, and her domineering mother-in-law (Kristin Scott Thomas). When a regiment of German soldiers arrives in the town, moving into the villagers’ homes, Lucille tries to ignore Bruno (Matthias Schoenaerts), the German commander who has been posted at her house, but soon falls in love with him.

Suite Francaise premieres Monday, May 22 at 10pm ET/PT on Lifetime.