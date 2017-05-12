Heating up further the NBC/Fox rivalry for telecasting live Broadway musicals, Fox and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television announced today that they will present A Christmas Story, the Tony-nominated musical from the team behind this season’s hit show, Dear Evan Hansen. Marc Platt (Grease: Live, La La Land) will produce. The three-hour live production will air in December on Fox.

Dirty Sugar Photography

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul — Tony nominees for Dear Evan Hansen and lyricists of La La Land’s Oscar-winning song, “City of Stars,” — also scored A Christmas Story: The Musical and will compose several new songs for the live TV event. Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary (Grease: Live) are adapting the book.

“A Christmas Story is one of the most beloved holiday films of all time – audiences have made a yearly ritual of rewatching it – and we are so thrilled to have Marc leading the charge in bringing the musical version of that film to television,” said David Madden, President of Entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company. “The extraordinarily gifted Pasek and Paul were instrumental in transposing the movie to the stage, and we believe the transition to live television event will be just as entertaining for viewers.”

Said Mike Darnell, President of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television: “I can’t believe how incredibly lucky we are to have Marc Platt producing this iconic Christmas classic. Marc is the defining voice in this genre, and it’s amazing to have this caliber of talent leading what is sure to be a new standard in live musical events.”

A Christmas Story: The Musical was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score (Pasek and Paul) and Best Book of a Musical. The original Broadway production opened November 19, 2012. Based on the writings of Jean Shepherd, the book was written by Joseph Robinette, with music and lyrics by Pasek and Paul.

The homespun musical was based on the classic 1983 feature that became a sleeper hit and a perennial holiday favorite beloved by families and kids of all ages. The film was based on Jean Shepherd’s 1966 novel In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash.

Fox’s A Christmas Story will be produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Platt and Adam Siegel will executive-produce, with Tolins and Cary serving as co-executive producers and writers.