Fox execs will, in shortly begin explaining to advertisers why they’re shifting Empire to 8 PM to serve as lead-in to Star, and transplanting Gotham from its longtime Monday berth to Thursday to play lead-in for Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi dramacy The Orville. But, in maybe the most surprising headline of a morning phoner with press, Fox execs revealed they had wanted the American Idol reboot for 2020, to which the singing competition producers would not agree, finally landing a deal with ABC after a stop at NBC.

Meanwhile, with Bob Greenblatt MIA at this morning’s NBC Upfront presentation, will Fox TV Group chairs Dana Walden and Gary Newman put in an appearance at their new-schedule pitch?

