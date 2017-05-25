We’ll be seeing more of Miss Lawrence on Season 2 of Fox’s hit music drama series Star. After heavily recurring in Season 1 as breakout character Miss Bruce, Miss Lawrence has been promoted to series regular for the second season.

Co-created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, Star follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business. Miss Lawrence joins series stars Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott and Quincy Brown.

Miss Lawrence previously guest-starred on Daniels’ other hit Fox drama series Empire, as well as The Real, Fashion Queens, and Bethenny. He’s repped by First Access Entertainment.

Star is a production of 20th Century Fox Television in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment. Daniels and Donaghy executive produce with Pamela Oas Williams and Effie Brown. Karen Gist took over as executive producer/showrunner in April.