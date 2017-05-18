Fox Searchlight officially announced its acquisition of the David Lowery-directed Old Man And The Gun, the drama that stars Robert Redford and Casey Affleck. Deadline broke the story on March 23. Below is the studio’s official press release.

Los Angeles, CA May 18, 2017 – Fox Searchlight Pictures Presidents Stephen Gilula and Nancy Utley announced today that the company has acquired North American and UK rights to Endgame Entertainment’s financed and produced true story OLD MAN AND THE GUN which has just wrapped production in Cincinnati, Ohio. The film is written and directed by David Lowery (PETE’S DRAGON) based on a short story by David Grann (THE LOST CITY OF Z) for The New Yorker, one of Condé Nast’s preeminent titles. The film stars Oscar winner Robert Redford (ORDINARY PEOPLE), Oscar winner Casey Affleck (MANCHESTER BY THE SEA), Oscar winner Sissy Spacek (COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER), Danny Glover (TO SLEEP WITH ANGER, DREAMGIRLS), Tom Waits (SHORT CUTS, SEVEN PSYCHOPATHS) and Tika Sumpter (SOUTHSIDE WITH YOU).

OLD MAN AND THE GUN is produced by Endgame Entertainment’s James D. Stern, Condé Nast Entertainment’s Dawn Ostroff and Jeremy Steckler, Wildwood Enterprises, Identity Films’ Anthony Mastromauro, Sailor Bear’s Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston and Bill Holderman. Executive Producers on the film are Julie Goldstein, Lucas Smith, Patrick Newall and Tango Entertainment’s Tim Headington.

“We are thrilled to be part of a film with such an extraordinarily talented cast,” said Utley and Gilula. “David Lowery directing the incomparable Robert Redford in such a compelling and incredible real life story is exactly the kind of project we seek out.”

“It’s just been a thrill to team up with so many legends and heroes in telling this wild and wooly tale, and I couldn’t be more excited to have everyone at Fox Searchlight along for what’s shaping up to be a pretty fun ride,” said director Lowery.

“Having the opportunity to work again with Robert Redford on David Lowery’s film with such iconic resonance is a dream come true. And I can’t think of a better partner than Fox Searchlight,” said producer Stern.

“Condé Nast Entertainment started with the express purpose of finding incredible articles like the one written by David Grann for The New Yorker in which the story of Forrest Tucker’s life really resonated with readers,” said Ostroff and Steckler. “It has been gratifying to work with our producing partners and the tremendous talents like David Lowery, Robert Redford and our amazing cast to bring this story to life on the big screen. We’re very happy that Fox Searchlight came on board.”

OLD MAN AND THE GUN is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck), who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft, and a woman (Sissy Spacek), who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.

The deal was brokered by Fox Searchlight’s Senior Vice President of Acquisitions & Co-Productions Ray Strache and Executive Vice President of Business Affairs Megan O’Brien with WME and CAA with Stern on behalf of Endgame. The film is overseen by Fox Searchlight’s Co-Heads of Production Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, SVP of Production Anikah McLaren and Director of Production Taylor Freidman.

Fox Searchlight Pictures is a specialty film company that both finances and acquires motion pictures. It has its own marketing and distribution operations, and its films are distributed internationally by Twentieth Century Fox. Fox Searchlight Pictures is a unit of 21st Century Fox.