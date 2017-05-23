Fox postponed formal decision on five pilots until after the upfronts. There was very little chance of any of them going at the network, and it’s now official, with Fox passing on its remaining pilots, comedies Linda From HR, starring Lauren Graham, Type A, toplined by Eva Longoria who already had indicated she would not continue, and Thin Ice as well as dramas University Project and Behind Enemy Lines — all from 20th TV.
I hear there is talk about possibly redeveloping Liz Meriwether’s quirky Antarctica comedy Thin Ice.
There are efforts underway to shop some of the pilots, most notably Sheldon Turner’s University Project, which tackles a sensitive subject, college sexual assault. It tested well and is directed/exec produced by This Is Us‘ John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.
Fox is gearing up for production on the post-apocalyptic vampire drama pilot The Passage, which will be filmed off-cycle.
Same old FOX. Those seemed like good pilots but why would FOX try to stretch? They will over rely on The X-Files bring that horrible reboot of 24 back and continue to lag in having good comedies. I have said this before and I will say it again good luck FOX you are going to need it( hey but the Yankees are doing well so you could have another high rated World Series). They cleaned house but not enough to help them next season
Betting David Madden never even saw any of these.