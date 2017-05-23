Fox postponed formal decision on five pilots until after the upfronts. There was very little chance of any of them going at the network, and it’s now official, with Fox passing on its remaining pilots, comedies Linda From HR, starring Lauren Graham, Type A, toplined by Eva Longoria who already had indicated she would not continue, and Thin Ice as well as dramas University Project and Behind Enemy Lines — all from 20th TV.

I hear there is talk about possibly redeveloping Liz Meriwether’s quirky Antarctica comedy Thin Ice.

There are efforts underway to shop some of the pilots, most notably Sheldon Turner’s University Project, which tackles a sensitive subject, college sexual assault. It tested well and is directed/exec produced by This Is Us‘ John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.

Fox is gearing up for production on the post-apocalyptic vampire drama pilot The Passage, which will be filmed off-cycle.