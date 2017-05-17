Fox is heading home from the upfronts with most of its pilots that did not get series orders still formally alive. The only one to have gotten an official pass was Amy’s Brother, the Melissa McCarthy-produced comedy pilot from Warner Bros. TV. The other pilots in limbo include comedies Linda From HR, Type A and Thin Ice and dramas University Project and Behind Enemy Lines, all from 20th TV.

None is considered particularly hopeful, at least not in their current incarnations, but there will be discussions with the producers of each of them when Fox executives go back to Los Angeles about different possibilities.

“It is definitely still in consideration,” Fox Chairman and CEO Gary Newman said of the Lauren Graham-starring comedy pilot Linda From HR on Monday.

Fox is gearing up for production on the post-apocalyptic vampire drama pilot The Passage, which will be filmed off-cycle.