UPDATED: At its upfront sales presentation this afternoon Fox Networks Group will join NBC by offering advertisers a new kind of sales arrangement not based on conventional Nielsen ratings.

Among several announcements it plans to make, Fox will guarantee the number of viewers that ad messages will reach on TV as well as digital platforms based on the Video Quality Score from Oracle’s MOAT. Earlier today NBC also said it will use MOAT.

“We want to give you a unified view across all mediums of true investment efficiency — and, more importantly, how that correlates with your brand’s goals and specific campaign goals,” FNG’s newly named Advertising Revenue President Joe Marchese says.

With the MOAT guarantees, “you won’t need to show us the results from other platforms.”

In addition to the MOAT announcement, FNG will offer to help advertisers target their messages with a “brand lift optimization system” that incorporates machine learning algorithms, sentiment and brand survey data.

As an example, the company says that what it calls the UP/LIFT system can monitor audiences for a 1:00 PM NFL game on Fox Sports Go and then tell a car company what kind of ad would be most effective in a 4:00 PM broadcast.

FNG plans to reduce on-demand ad loads by offering a single buyer exclusive sponsorship. To that end, FX will stop selling standard commercials on digital and on-demand platforms.

The company will also unveil an in-house integrated marketing agency — All City — to be led by former 20th Century Fox Film Chief Creative Officer Tony Sella. It will connect advertisers with FNG “storytellers to develop branded content, capitalizing on the premium consumer attention available throughout Fox programming.”