Fox Networks Group just handed the unit’s top ad sales job to Joe Marchese as it enters the frenzied upfront negotiating period.

FNG COO Randy Freer promoted Marchese to President of Advertising Revenue. The company says he’ll oversee “linear and nonlinear sales, advertising research and advanced ad products for FNG’s portfolio of industry-leading network brands.”

He succeeds Toby Byrne who left late last year after more than two decades with the company. In the interim, Freer oversaw ad revenues with Byrne’s responsibilities temporarily handled by Marchese, EVP of Advertising Sales Bruce Lefkowitz and EVP of Global Partnerships Danielle Maged.

She will now oversee Global Solutions and National Geographic partnerships, reporting to Freer.

“Joe is an industry leader who has accelerated the transformation of our sales organization, creating exceptional capabilities in the areas of data, digital revenue, user experience and branded content creation,” Freer says.

He adds that Marchese will “build on the industry-first user experiences and innovative storytelling opportunities we are developing for our brand partners.”

Marchese came to FNG in 2015 when it bought engagement ad firm true[X], which he founded in 2007. a leading engagement advertising company which he founded in 2007, and which was acquired by Fox Networks Group in 2015. He served as President of Advanced Advertising Products.

An advocate of the new OpenAP data initiative — which Fox created with Turner and Viacom — Marchese says it’s “crucial, as an industry, that we evolve the business model of advertising to better serve our brand and agency partners, our creative community and, most of all, our viewers and fans. It is rare that we have an opportunity, through working together, to benefit all players in an ecosystem, but that is exactly what we have in front of us with the digitization of delivery of TV quality content.” .