Fox Television Stations is expanding its summer lineup adding four more shows to its programming slate.

Punchline, Ana Polo Rues, The Jason Show and The Q will each be broadcast on select Fox-owned stations for three to six week previews beginning in June. The join previously announced iWitness syndicated game show from Judge Judy Sheindlin, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and Gordon Ramsay’s Culinary Genius.

Punchline is a half-hour, daily, current events driven show, hosted by Marc Istook It features two teams of comedians who compete to come up with the best punchlines based on the days’ headlines. Creators Dave Noll and Cleve Keller will serve as executive producers on the program. It premieres July 10 for a four-week run.

Ana Polo Rules is a new arbitration show featuring Ana Polo, the star of the wildly popular “Caso Cerrado” currently on Telemundo. As the only TV judge with a court show simultaneously in both English and Spanish language TV, Judge Polo will settle small claims cases and family disputes. This half-hour program will be produced by Cinemat in Miami. Its three-week run begins August 7.

The Jason Show is an hourlong, live, daily entertainment talk show hosted by Twin Cities media personality, Jason Matheson. The program has been airing on KMSP FOX 9 Minneapolis since August 2015. It begins a four-week run beginning June 5.

The Q is a half-hour, daily, variety show hosted by Quincy Harris and taped in front of a live audience at the FOX 29 studios in Philadelphia. The program covers all topics from trending stories and viral videos, to comedy and interactive games and interviews, with high profile and local in-studio guests. The Q has been airing on WTXF FOX 29 Philadelphia since September 2016. It also premieres June 5 and runs for four weeks.