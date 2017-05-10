Food Evolution, the documentary about GMOs and how they have infiltrated our food supply from Oscar nominated filmmaker Scott Hamilton Kennedy, has been picked up for distribution by Abramorama. The film will bow in in the U.S. initially on June 23 at the Village East Cinemas in New York before it rolls out for a nationwide release to select cities.

Traveling from Hawaiian papaya groves to banana farms in Uganda to the cornfields of Iowa, Food Evolution wrestles with the emotions and the science driving one of the most heated arguments of our time. This is one of a handful of documentaries that have been produced about our food supply. Island Earth from filmmaker Cyrus Sutton about what is happening in Hawaii was also produced this year. Food Evolution is narrrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Meanwhile, another film — Song of Granite — about traditional Irish singer Joe Heaney, has been acquired by Oscilloscope Laboratories which will open the film theatrically later in the year. The Pat Collins’s film was co-written by Collins, Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde, and Sharon Whooley, and had its its world premiere at this year’s SXSW Film Festival.

Heaney was one of the greats of traditional Irish singing (sean nós). Shaped by the myths, fables, and songs of his upbringing in the west of Ireland, his emergence as a gifted artist came at a personal cost. Featuring performances from Colm Seoighe, Macdara Ó’Fátharta, Jaren Cerf, Lisa O’Neill, Damien Dempsey, and sean nós singers Micheál O’Confhaola and Pól Ó Ceannabháin, and beautiful black and white cinematography, Song of Granite is a distinct portrait of Heaney’s life and a marvelous exploration of music and song.

The film was produced by Alan Maher and Jessie Fisk of Marcie Films with Martin Paul-Hus of Amerique Film. Executive producers are Philip King, Tina Moran, and Keith Potter. The film was financed by Bord Scannán na hÉireann/Irish Film Board, SODEC, Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, Telefilm Canada, and TG4. Song of Granite will open the Galway Film Fleadh in Ireland in July of this year.

Oscilloscope Laboratories is a film production and distribution entity launched in 2008 by Adam Yauch of Beastie Boys and released Lynne Ramsay’s critically acclaimed We Need to Talk About Kevin starring Tilda Swinton and John C. Reilly in 2011.