EXCLUSIVE: Focus Features is celebrating its 15th by offering year-long series of retrospective screenings of its titles over the next several months worldwide. The label is kicking off the celebrations with a party here in Cannes tonight that will unveil a Focus 15 initiative that will see Rooftop Film Club hold open-air screening programs all through the summer showcasing classic Focus titles in London, New York and Los Angeles. Additionally, in LA a retrospective will be held next month as part of the Los Angeles Film Festival, where Focus’ new movie The Book Of Henry, directed by Colin Trevorrow, is opening the fest.

Other showings of Focus revivals with additional exhibition partners are expected to be announced soon. Sweepstakes, gallery, exhibits and curated home entertainment collections are also on tap as the Focus 15 celebration extends through the fall.

Focus’ credits across the last decade and a half include Brokeback Mountain, Lost In Translation, The Pianist, Dallas Buyers Club, Milk, Beginners, The Motorcycle Diaries, Atonement, Anna Karenina, The Constant Gardener, The Danish Girl and The Theory Of Everything. The company’s films have earned 105 Oscar noms and 21 Oscars.

Sofia Coppola, who has made three pics with Focus, including The Beguiled, which world-premieres in Cannes, said: “Lost In Translation came together at the launch of Focus so I felt a connection there as I started my career and am happy to be a part of their history. It’s a proper place for filmmakers, and that’s rare, and lovely.”

The Danish Girl and The Theory Of Everything star Eddie Redmayne added: “I have been lucky enough to work with Focus several times over the past few years and the passion and intricacy with which they work astounds me. They are a company that have a truly familial feel.”