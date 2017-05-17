EXCLUSIVE: Tangerine director Sean Baker’s The Florida Project premieres in Directors’ Fortnight here in Cannes on Monday. Above is the first clip from the anticipated film that stars Willem Dafoe, and which Altitude Films has acquired for the UK.

The story follows precocious 6-year-old Moonee, played by Brooklynn Prince, and her rag-tag group of close friends whose summer break is filled with childhood wonder, possibility and a sense of adventure, while their parents and the adults around them struggle with hard times. Dafoe plays the manager of the motel in which Moonee and the crew live; Bria Vinaite and Caleb Landry Jones also star.

Baker and his Tangerine co-writer Chris Bergoch penned the script and the film was shot in 35mm (unlike Tangerine, which was shot on an iPhone) in the neighborhoods around Disney World in Orlando.

Baker and his Cre Film banner are producing with Bergoch, June Pictures’ Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks, Freestyle Picture Company’s Kevin Chinoy and Francesca Silvestri and Shih-Ching Tsou. Darren Dean is exec producing. Protagonist Pictures has international sales.