STX Films dropped the final trailer for its upcoming Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Luc Besson’s elaborately detailed visit to a not-so-small planet. Previous Valerian clips introduced us to the characters and cast (Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne, as Valerian and Laureline, respectively), but this final trailer seems geared more to the film’s universe itself, delighting in the locales – above and below water – and the various creatures who call them home.

The trailer also gives a broad-brush into to the premise: Alpha, a city of peace and prosperity, is under attack. Valerian and Laureline are sent to defend the city from the mysterious dark force that threatens not just Alpha but the entire universe.

The film is in theaters July 21, 2017. Directed by Luc Besson, Valerian also stars Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Herbie Hancock and Kris Wu. Screenplay by Gaby Chiappe, based on the novel by Lissa Evans.

Producers are Besson and Virginie Besson-Silla.